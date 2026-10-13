Towns and villages across West Cork clean up in litter awards

COMMUNITIES and volunteers from West Cork were among those rewarded for their efforts at Cork County Hall in the local authority’s Anti-Litter Challenge Awards.

Dunmanway came first in the A Town Category ahead of Millstreet and Kanturk, while Kinsale secured first place in the B Town Category ahead of Crosshaven in second and Schull third.

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Town Category C was won by Newmarket, with Bandon second and Clonakilty third, while the county final for large village was won by Ballingeary with Lislevane best small village.

The annual competition, organised by Cork County Council since the mid-1990s, encourages towns and villages to reduce litter in their communities.

The unique initiative sees neighbouring towns and villages compete to achieve the highest scores in terms of litter prevention.

Tidy Towns groups, Community Councils and Residents Associations join the challenge every year, and in 2026 a total of 64 villages and 19 towns took part.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “It is important and appropriate that we bring communities together to recognise the work they do in tackling litter.

The positive energy and enthusiasm shown by local groups is inspiring, and the Anti-Litter Challenge epitomises the very best of community spirit.

The real success of this competition is that our towns and villages are cleaner as a result and this delivers environmental, social and economic benefits for everyone.”