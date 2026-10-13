Subscriber Exclusives

Towns and villages across West Cork clean up in litter awards

October 13th, 2026 8:40 AM

Towns and villages across West Cork clean up in litter awards Image
Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Cork County Council and Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Bernard Moynihan with 1st place Towns Category A Winners Martina Connolly and Karen Collins from Dunmanway Tidy Towns at the 2026 Cork County Council Anti‑Litter Challenge, The Anti‑Litter Challenge celebrates the incredible work of community groups who go above and beyond to keep our towns and villages looking their best. Pic. Darragh Kane

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

COMMUNITIES and volunteers from West Cork were among those rewarded for their efforts at Cork County Hall in the local authority’s Anti-Litter Challenge Awards.

Dunmanway came first in the A Town Category ahead of Millstreet and Kanturk, while Kinsale secured first place in the B Town Category ahead of Crosshaven in second and Schull third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Cork County Council and Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Bernard Moynihan with 1 place Towns Category B winners Charles Henderson Paul O’Donoghue from Kinsale Tidy Towns at the 2026 Cork County Council Anti‑Litter Challenge,
The Anti‑Litter Challenge celebrates the incredible work of community groups who go above and beyond to keep our towns and villages. looking their best.
Pic. Darragh Kane

 

Town Category C was won by Newmarket, with Bandon second and Clonakilty third, while the county final for large village was won by Ballingeary with Lislevane best small village.

The annual competition, organised by Cork County Council since the mid-1990s, encourages towns and villages to reduce litter in their communities.

The unique initiative sees neighbouring towns and villages compete to achieve the highest scores in terms of litter prevention.

Tidy Towns groups, Community Councils and Residents Associations join the challenge every year, and in 2026 a total of 64 villages and 19 towns took part. 

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “It is important and appropriate that we bring communities together to recognise the work they do in tackling litter.

The positive energy and enthusiasm shown by local groups is inspiring, and the Anti-Litter Challenge epitomises the very best of community spirit.

The real success of this competition is that our towns and villages are cleaner as a result and this delivers environmental, social and economic benefits for everyone.” 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended