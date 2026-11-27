THE Listening Project is preparing for a busy festive season, with two jam-packed music nights planned for Skibbereen on December 19 and 20 as part of the established performance series.

The Christmas programme will bring genre-defying musicians to Skibbereen Town Hall, alongside daytime activities such as the Brrr Record and Tape Fair and a performance by the West Cork Ukrainian Choir. Éist Radio will broadcast live from the town hall throughout the weekend. The two-day festival is supported by Cork County Council’s festival fund.

Organisers Brain Granaghan and Robin Foley say Listening Project #11 on December 19 promises to be an evening of Irish music spanning folk, jazz and experimental sounds. The bill features Galway collective Trá Pháidín, Cork singer-songwriter Rita Lynn and multi-instrumentalist Jack Dempsey McMahon from Dublin, who performs as Djackulate and is a member of OKO and Skratch Lords.

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On the night, Trá Pháidín will combine post-rock, jazz and Gaelic storytelling, with their live shows and album Cloch ’s Claí exploring fresh approaches to Irish music and identity. Lynn blends folk, jazz and soul through expressive vocals, piano and improvisation. Djackulate brings improvised turntablism, samples, looping and sonic collage to the line-up. In keeping with the project’s format, the three acts will share the evening on equal terms, with no support acts or headliners.

On December 20, Listening Project #12 will turn its attention to the theme of homecoming, bringing together three individual performances in a celebration of Irish and West Cork artistry. The programme features accomplished singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan, who started her musical career in Damien Rice’s band, as well as Shimmer Boy, the atmospheric indie-folk project of West Cork artist Aaron O’Sullivan, plus Skibbereen musician and songwriter Muiris.

Across three separate sets, the artists will offer distinct takes on song, place and belonging. From Hannigan’s intimate folk sound to Shimmer Boy’s layered arrangements and Muiris’s emotional delivery, the evening promises a varied showcase of music rooted in the region.

Tickets have gone on sale and reservations can be made at www.thelisteningproject.ie