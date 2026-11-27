Clonakilty 23

Kilfeacle 14

LOOSE HEAD REPORTS

THIS is what Clonakilty Rugby Club was waiting for – a huge win to spark the season into life.

Defending Munster Junior League champions and current table-toppers Kilfeacle came to Clonakilty on Sunday and would have been expected to return with their record intact.

On paper, this was probably the hardest test Clonakilty could have had as they regrouped from a few recent defeats.

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But in this stern test of resilience and belief, Clon caused the shock of the weekend, to stun the league leaders.

The back three of Ben Ridgeway, Ben Lovell and Niall Barrett threatened from all over the park. Ridgeway’s and Barrett’s line-kicking was also excellent. Centres Matt Foster and Dane Mathew were also line-breakers and pacy scrum-half Patrick McCarthy was quick to recycle the ball. Eoin Downey, at out-half, made the most of the possession to keep Clonakilty in attack mode throughout.

Clon’s pack was immense. Kilfeacle’s pack would be their strength and it is no surprise that their two tries were from mauls. Clon’s lineout functioned well, with Olan Deane back, but the scrum really fronted up to the visitors’ heavier unit. Captain David Jennings led by example and Gearóid O’Donovan was instrumental in Clon winning two penalties at scrum time as he really went after their tight head in the set piece. Ever-consistent hooker Tom Doyle, an ex-Kilfeacle man, was superb throughout, Donnacha Walsh was a thorn in the side with his runs and his lineout work.

Jack Ryan, slotting in on the flank, adapted brilliantly – he made the move as seamlessly as Dan Sheehan. Ryan, normally a starting front rower, had to move to the back row due to injuries and the unavailability of regulars.

Luke McCarthy has evolved into a first-class blindside and brings great energy and aggression to proceedings. Credit to Clon’s coaching group, Michael Peter O’Regan and James Mulcahy, as they had done their homework and had identified the Kilfeacle captain, No. 8 Kevin Kinane, as the danger man. Abraham Tamargo Vinces was deployed to limit that danger. He did so with great effect, moving from eight to flank as necessary during the proceedings to stop that threat at source. Josh Eke and James Deegan caught the eye when introduced late on.

Clon had a game-plan and they stuck with it. Kilfeacle took first blood with a mauled try by Kinane. The conversion from inside centre Ciarán Lowry saw the visitors lead 0-7 after 15 minutes.

Clonakilty stuck with their attacking game. Jennings won a penalty at scrum time and the ball was moved across the backline in both directions before Ridgeway put an excellent grubber through to force the knock-on. Clon secured the feed and again the ball was moved to the wide channel where Ridgeway again made good ground before passing to Barrett who touched down to make it 5-7 after 25 minutes.

One of those big runs by Walsh, backed by Luke McCarthy and the pack, brought play into the red zone with Lovell going through for the touchdown. Ridgeway’s conversion made it 12-7 at the break.

Clon’s confidence became palpable in the second half and some absolutely sublime play from the entire team – with Deane, Tamargo Vinces, Ryan and O’Donovan to the fore – took the ball deep into Kilfeacle’s half, where Downey put in a magnificent cross-kick for Luke McCarthy, who sprinted to the corner. It was now 17-7 and that was a big score with 15 minutes left.

Two penalties from Ridgeway stretched Clon’s lead to 23-7, before Bob Purcell scored a late try for Kilfeacle, with Lowry adding the extras.

In Clon’s next Division 1 league game on December 6th, it’s an away trip to take on Skibbereen in a local derby.

Clonakilty: Gearóid O’Donovan, Tom Doyle, Dave Jennings (captain), Donnacha Walsh, Olan Deane, Luke McCarthy, Jack Ryan, Abraham Tamargo Vinces, Patrick McCarthy, Eoin Downey, Ben Lovell, Matt Foster, Dane Matthew, Niall Barrett, Ben Ridgeway, Jonas van der Velde, James Deegan, Tom Tyner, Josh Eke, Steve O’Hea, Jim Twomey and Derry O’Donovan

Kilfeacle & District: Adam Farrelly, Richard Whitney, Patrick O’Connor, Bob Purcell, Adam Crowe, Thomas Fogarty, Ben White, Kevin Kinane (captain), Gavin Heuston, Muiri Lambe, Killian Noonan, Ciarán Lowry, Kevin Doyle, Ben Farrelly, Gareth Thomas, Turlough Breen, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Daithi Lambe, Darragh Murphy, Darragh Kennedy, Keith Bourke and Shane Farrell.

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Bandon have joined Kilfeacle at the top of Division 1 after a 34-19 away win at Clanwilliam. Jyles Brennan scored two tries for Bandon, while Daniel Coughlan and Tadhg Galvin got one each, as Bandon made it five wins from six games. Coughlan also kicked four conversions and two penalties.

Skibbereen drew 33-33 away to Crosshaven in a thriller that saw Vladan Divis score three tries for Skibb and Conan Farrell finish with two. Hohaia Whiu kicked four conversions.

Kinsale, who had started the weekend in second place, suffered a surprise 25-15 loss away to bottom side Richmond. Cillian Fitzpatrick and Brian Nagle scored tries for Kinsale. Johnny Walsh kicked a conversion and a penalty.