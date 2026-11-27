THE West Cork One Act Drama Festival took place at Rossmore Theatre last weekend bringing together talented drama groups from across the country for a wonderful weekend of theatre, creativity and entertainment.

This year’s festival was adjudicated by Geoff O’Keeffe, a highly respected theatre director, visual artist and drama adjudicator. Geoff has adjudicated at several All-Ireland Drama Finals, including the RTÉ All-Ireland Drama Festival in Athlone.

The Moat Club enjoyed a particularly successful weekend, taking first place in the Open Section with Two by Jim Cartwright, while Coachford Players claimed the top honour in the Confined Section with Scarecrow by Don Nigro.

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In the confined section Coachfold Players came first with Scarecrow by Don Nigro, followed by Skibbereen Theatre Society with Waiting for You by Mark O’Leary and Shannonside Drama Group came third with Aubade by Mark Yeates.

In the Open Section, The Moat Club came first with Two by Jim Cartwright, followed by Shed by the Road Productions who came second with Elegy for a Lady by Arthur Miller and Prosperous Drama Group came third with Interview by Jean-Claude van Itallie.

Mary O’Driscoll and Jonathan Fenwick, Skibbereen Theatre Society, picked up an Adjudicator’s Award for acting in recognition of the beautiful connection between the two performers.