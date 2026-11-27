TO honour their late Board member and their great friend, Councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy, West Cork Music is delighted to announce a fundraising concert in aid of the National Learning Network

The concert on December 6 in Bantry’s St Brendan’s Church will feature two of Clare’s finest traditional musicians, Eimear Coughlan and Francis Cunningham. The concert will be opened by local musicians. Patrick Gerard was manager of the NLN for many years. His passion for ensuring opportunities for all inspired him in that role and in many others, including his long chairmanship of the Cork Education and Training Board and of the Board of Management of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the National Learning Network which provides a range of flexible training programmes and support services for people who need specialist support.

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Eimear Coughlan, from Tulla, Co. Clare, continues the musical heritage of her grandfather Paddy Canny, from whom she learned her music. A fiddle player, harpist, and multiple All-Ireland champion at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, she has toured in Europe and the US and has performed and taught at traditional music festivals in Ireland and abroad. She also plays with the Tulla Céilí Band.

Francis Cunningham, from Crusheen, Co. Clare, is one of the finest young concertina players in the Clare tradition. A multiple All-Ireland concertina champion, he has performed widely across Europe and the US and taught at festivals including Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy. Eimear and Francis recently released an album together, The Caves of Kiltanon.

More details and booking at www.westcorkmusic.ie, +353 (0) 27 52788 or call in to the WCM office at 13 Glengarriff Road, Bantry.