This is the fifth flooding in just six years in the town

THIS STORY APPEARS ON THE FRONT PAGE OF THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR NOVEMBER 26TH, 2026.

By Jackie Keogh and Chris Benn

BANTRY businesses are once again counting the costs after flooding engulfed 20 premises in the town last Sunday morning, following torrential rain, which saw 16mm of rain fall between 1am and 2am.

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This is the town’s fifth flooding in six years and came just five weeks before Christmas as business owners try to pick up the pieces.

Nicola Donnellan of West Cork Travel, which is located at New Street, one of the town’s worst-affected areas, described Bantry’s tenth flood in 20 years as “heart-breaking.”

“We are cleaning since we opened this morning, and we are going to be cleaning for the rest of the week,” she told The Southern Star on Monday.

“Early in the morning, when you see your home phone is hopping, you feel the dread and think, have we been hit again? Then the messages start pouring in, and we have to come in and face the damage.”

Nicola described fear of flooding, and actual flood damage, as horrifying.

What is even more distressing, she said is that “nothing is being done in the short-term because the proposed €15 million culvert project has not started, and the proposed €40 million flood relief project is years away.”

Some of the buildings flooded in New Street, Main Street, Barrack Street and Wolfe Tone Square, were still damp inside on Monday morning, as staff washed and rewashed floods after the heavy silt had been removed.

Businesses responded to a Status Yellow weather warning last Saturday by dutifully trying to protect their premises by installing flood barriers in the doorways, while others used strategically placed sandbags.

But Danielle Delaney formally the chairperson of Bantry Business Association, but now a member of Bantry Chamber – the two organisations having officially voted to amalgamate at their 2026 AGMs – said business owners had to remove the flood barriers to let the water out.

“This came out of nowhere,” she said. “It happened so quickly.” She said the water did not come from outside, it was coming through the floors.”

That happens when the town’s subterranean culvert system, which is essentially a river passing through the town, under New Street and the town square to the sea cannot cope with the amount of rain and the overflows from the Mealagh River and the Mill River, especially when, as happened on Sunday, it was met by a high tide.

With Bantry’s town square just two metres above sea level, the people of Bantry have the ongoing worry of tidal flooding throughout the year.

She said: “A lot of buildings have flood gates to stop the water coming in the front door but, on this occasion, people had to take the flood gates up to let the water out because it was coming up through the drains, and up through the floors.”

She said most business plan for flood events by keeping stock at an elevate level, but for food business there is the added cost of repairing or replacing refrigerators and other food prep machines.

Chris Fahy, who opened Wildflour Bakery at New Street just six weeks ago, which suffered flooding said he was disheartened with the Council because the culvert project is being pushed out, while the flood relief scheme isn’t scheduled to start until 2031, and is likely to take two years to complete.

Having another successful business in Innishannon, the Drimoleague man spoke of his affection for the people of Bantry and the town itself. With so much going on in the town, he said he chose it as the location for his second iteration of his business.

Some locals interviewed in Bantru pledged to do more to shop local and support local businesses so they can recoup some of what they have lost through stock damage, cleaning and re-supply.

Businesses have been provided with information about the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment’s emergency humanitarian flooding scheme for small businesses, community, voluntary and sports organisations.

They note that the eligibility parameters of the scheme have changed over the past two years so more premises may be eligible for the scheme than when Bantry flooded previously.

Senator Noel O’Donovan said the Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public service Reform and Digitalisation, Kevin Boxer Moran, has agreed to meet the people of Bantry and members of Bantry Chamber.

At this week’s meeting of the local authority, councillors called for expedited works to commence on flood relief measures in Bantry.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said “It’s totally ridiculous in this day and age,” and claimed the continued flood damage and fear of flooding will push people from the town.

“Businesses and residents are angry, cross to be honest,” he said.

He called for the Bantry Mill Culvert Upgrade Project to get underway, saying that it is badly needed and likened it to “open heart surgery” for the town.

Cllr George Gill (FF) said the timelines proposed were “hard to believe” and requested interim measures be carried out.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said the flooding was “devastating, heart-breaking, and so frustrating that “the people and businesses in Bantry deserve action”.

Councillors praised the efforts of the council workers in the aftermath of the flooding

Chief executive Moira Murrell acknowledged the difficulty experienced in the town but said significant strides in the project had been made. She said the council workers acted straight away, adding that some didn’t see much of their beds over the weekend.

Cork County Council stated that works on the culvert project were expected to begin in late 2027 while it would likely be three years until a planning application for the flood relief scheme was ready to be submitted.