Slurry extension welcomed, says IFA

IFA environment and rural affairs chair John Murphy has said the one-week extension to the slurry spreading period is a practical decision and will provide additional flexibility for farmers following the exceptional weather conditions experienced this year.

“The extension to Wednesday October 7 recognises the very challenging conditions farmers have faced, particularly in areas worst affected by drought during the summer and the subsequent surge in grass growth as rainfall returned,” said John Murphy.

“The additional week will give farmers that are under pressure some much-needed flexibility. It is important to remind those who intend to avail of the extension that they are required to register with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in advance of spreading.”

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He said this is a ‘pragmatic response’ that recognises the very particular circumstances farmers have faced this year.

“The focus now should be on making responsible use of the additional spreading window and ensuring farmers are fully prepared for the closed period from October 8.”

Announcing the extension last week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said: “The Good Agricultural Practice for the Protection of Waters Regulations provide for an extension to the slurry spreading period in exceptional circumstances where defined criteria have been met.

“We are satisfied those criteria have been met this year and in response a one-week extension has been granted.”

Minister Hayden further added that weather conditions this year have presented significant challenges for many farmers, in particularly due to the drought experienced during the summer over much of the south and southeast of the country.

“I am conscious that on some farms animals were indoors up to very recently as farmers sought to build covers to allow animals get back out to grass and with the harvesting of second and third cuts having been delayed, this extension will help manage workload on farms.”

Farmers who wish to avail of the extension need to register with the Department of Agriculture in advance of spreading.

This can be done by phoning (053) 916 3425 and quoting their herd number or by emailing [email protected]