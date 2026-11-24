EDITOR – I’d like to comment to the Letters to the Editor - The State cannot abolish private ownership - Saturday Nov 14th

The writer, is making the point that he does not view Greenways as fulfilling the ‘exigencies of the common good’ or as he explains the urgent needs of the common good. I disagree.

He goes on to state ‘What proportion of the population even own bicycles? And of these how many use them for routine such as commuting to work or play etc?

ADVERTISEMENT

What he does not do is question why people don’t own bicycles or cycle for transport. Many people I speak to would love to have the option to cycle to work, for their kids to be able to cycle to school. They would love to go for a walk down their road even. However, the car has taken over and many people no longer feel safe to walk and cycle our roads. No wonder we don’t see people cycling. Many people I talk to used to cycle a lot for leisure and utility cycling but have stopped as they don’t feel safe. Some have had frightening experiences and intimidating aggression from car drivers who do not want to share the road. Many people living rurally feel they can’t leave their driveways safely unless they are in their car.

While the car has gives great independence and the ability to live wider lives, it has come at a cost. I’m sure this cost we all know, I don’t need to name it but for clarity I will. As previously highlighted, the danger imposed by people driving at speed, even within the speed limit, the danger is still real for pedestrians and cyclists. This week saw the Road Victims Commemoration.

Congestion is a big one, who likes to sit in a traffic jam! While doing this engines running, air pollution impacted.

Transport is responsible for 21.8% of total national emissions. The fossil fuel crisis has highlighted our vulnerability. The need to become resilient and to meet our climate targets is paramount. Using different modes of transport for different types of journeys is the future. Walking and cycling is part of the government’s plan to achieve the nation’s goal. Greenways are part of this. The NTA Walking and Cycling index 2025 found that active travel avoided 660,000 car trips each day across the five major cities. Greenways play a part in enabling active travel to be a choice of transport.

I hope the local greenways can find a way that is acceptable to land owners. They would certainly be a valid contribution to the future of transport and transportation choices.

All info is sourced from CCAC Annual Review 2026 climatecouncil.ie

Katie Mann,

Skibbereen

High praise for Bandon singer, Martin Leahy

EDITOR – I found last week’s feature on singer/songwriter Martin Leahy very interesting and thought provoking. Highlighting the housing crisis off his own back took guts, especially travelling weekly to the steps of the Dáil to sing his song “Everybody Should Have A home.”

While I won’t be able to catch the documentary on him at this year’s Cork Film Festival, I do hope it gets a wider release so the public can watch all about his remarkable journey and his 200 Dáil protests.

Sean Dillon

Bandon

The Wild Atlantic

The ocean is a blueish green,

So colourful and bright,

Then it turns a deep dark black, just before the night...

On stormy days he roars so loud and turns an angry green,

On sunny days a pastel blue, and isn’t really so mean

He has long blue wavy hair that tosses and turns in the wind,

As he carries ships on his shoulders sailing downwind...

He has a white bubbly beard that lays softly on the sand,

Every now and then he will toss us up some smooth sea glass so glossy and grand,

He has such a salty sea breath a breath that never fades,

Which smells of salty sea weed, sea water, and waves...

As night approaches he pulls a soft mist blanket over his head,

And tucks himself into his cozy sea weed bed.

Savannah O’Driscoll (10)

4th class Abbeystrewry NS

Skibbereen