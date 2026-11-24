THE Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery is celebrating a double success at the 2026 Irish Family Business Awards, having secured two prestigious awards at a gala ceremony held recently at The Johnstown Estate.

The family-owned hotel was awarded Gold in the Hospitality Business of the Year category and Bronze in the Family Business Employer of the Year category, recognising its commitment to hospitality excellence and its dedication to creating a positive working environment for its employees.

The awards ceremony, hosted by broadcaster Matt Cooper, brought together more than 450 guests to celebrate the achievements and contributions of family businesses from across Ireland.

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Commenting on the double win, Ann Downey, General Manager of the Celtic Ross Hotel, said: “This Gold award recognises the Hotel’s position as a leading hospitality destination in Ireland, celebrating our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, quality service and warm Irish hospitality. The accolade reflects the hotel’s continued dedication to providing a welcoming destination for visitors, whether travelling to explore the beauty of West Cork, enjoying a relaxing getaway or celebrating a special occasion”.

The Irish Family Business Awards celebrate the contribution of family-owned businesses to Ireland’s economy and communities, recognising the passion, resilience and commitment that enable family enterprises to thrive across generations.

The owner of the Celtic Ross Hotel is local entrepreneur, Gerry Wycherley and his family, “We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition. As a family-owned business, our people are central to everything we do. Employing more than 80 people throughout the year, we are incredibly proud of our team and the contribution they make to the hotel and the wider community. It is wonderful to see their hard work and commitment recognised on a national stage.”

Jill Thornton, Head of Events at the Family Business Awards, said: “What a meaningful day celebrating the heart of our communities – Irish family businesses. Their passion, resilience and innovation deserve every bit of recognition. Honouring their legacy is what the Family Business Awards are all about. Congratulations to all the inspiring winners!”

Located on the Wild Atlantic Way, this double recognition marks a proud moment for the Celtic Ross Hotel, its owners and its team, celebrating the people behind the business and reaffirming its commitment to delivering memorable hospitality experiences for its guests while supporting local employment and the wider West Cork community.