OF the 51 cars which were up for the Irish Car of the Year Awards 2027, organised by the Motoring Media Association of Ireland (MMAI), 29 were electric vehicles only, a further 11 offered EV versions, just two were petrol-only, one more offered a petrol powertrain as a basic, and two were diesel.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

The remaining cars offered varieties of hybrid engines.

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The overall story is clear. In this part of the world, personal automotive transport is overwhelmingly going electric. There are now more than 270,000 registered EVs on Irish roads. That’s still only a small part of the 2.5 million or so passenger cars in the country, and way less than the former Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan’s target of reaching one million electric vehicles (EVs) on Irish roads by 2030. But with 29 per cent of sales this year being EVs, a rate that is still climbing, it’s clear that will change with increasing impetus as older cars fall out of the statistics. That brings me to the Volvo EX60 which is the subject of this week’s review. So far this year, almost half of all Volvos sold across Europe have been battery-electric.

The EX60 is a brand-new car, built on a platform developed by parent Chinese company Geely that will eventually underpin all future Volvos. So it’s fitting that there is a distinct styling change from all other current Volvos. Basically, there’s an enhanced overall sleekness, an interesting front sculpting that gives a nice balance of the identifying elements that include the familiar Volvo badge and the Thor’s Hammer styling of the running light clusters. The profile shoulder line gives it a slightly wedged shape to a rear treatment that’s exceptionally clean in execution. Tail light designs retain the upright elements familiar in the brand, but now less dominant in the overall look. There’s little metallic adornment apart from a thin strip in the rear bumper. An interesting element is the ‘winglet’ exterior door pulls, that operate by touching the inside surface. Much better than the extendable contraptions that so many cars have been using lately. In size, the car fits between two key competitors, the Tesla Model Y and the Lexus RZ.

Inside, there’s a sense that Volvo learned from the criticisms of the EX30 which put all info, including speed, into the centre screen. In a cleanly designed dashboard, the EX60 driver has a neat but very clear information screen located on the scuttle line, viewed above a squared steering wheel. The eye-line position obviates the need for a head-up display. The centre screen is a 4:3 landscape and sits high. The Google-developed operating system underpins a clear and intuitive graphic layout, and the operating system now includes Google’s Gemini AI Assistant, and the computational punch to support it. On the screen, the climate controls are a series of permanent virtual buttons along the bottom, which is a pity, but they’re at least easily accessible. The volume control is a nice physical roller just below the screen, and the sound system is notable by its inclusion of speakers in the head restraints, in the upper grades.

There’s no glove compartment, but a large below-dashboard storage bin in the centre makes up for that. The quality of trim materials is top-notch, well up in the premium level where Volvos have been for quite a long time now. The grey leather in the review car made it a pleasant place to be, both comfortable and visually relaxing. The full-length glass roof can be electrochromically darkened, eliminating the need for complicated mechanical screens.

There are three powertrain options: a rear-drive 369hp and two AWD versions with 503hp and 670hp available, respectively. My review car was the middle one, with a 91kWh battery rated at 660km range. That one also has a performance sprint capability of 4.6 seconds to 100km/h, impressive for getting a 2.4-tonne car off the line. Also impressive was how smoothly that kind of performance is executed, reflecting some very good suspension design.

The EX60 is Volvo’s direction for the next few years. It seems to be a good one.