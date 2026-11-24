ON THIS week’s bonus podcast, Kieran chats to Bandon AC athlete Fiona Everard following her 123.ie National Cross Country senior women’s success.

The Enniskeane native cemented her status as one of Ireland's leading cross country athletes with another commanding display to retain her title.

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Everard crossed the line in 25:44 to claim her third national senior cross country crown in four years, becoming the first woman to successfully defend the title since Shona Heaslip in 2016 and 2017.

Everard, who also won the championship in 2023, arrived in strong form following her victory at October's Autumn Open Cross Country on the same course and delivered another assured performance to take gold at the Sport Ireland Campus.

Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) improved on her third-place finish from last year to claim silver in 26:03, while Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC) stepped up from last year's U23 podium to secure senior bronze in 26:06.

After the high of the weekend, we caught up with Everard on this week’s show.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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