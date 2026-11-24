THE scourge of drug debt intimidation by callous and reckless drug dealers, pushed on by their pushy bosses has unfortunately become all too common a sight, not just in cities but in small towns and villages.

West Cork in all its beauty and charm is not immune to this nefarious business as highlighted by an attack on a house in Skibbereen last weekend in a case of mistaken identity. Thankfully, the people inside were not injured but one only has to look at what happened to the English family in Waterford where drug dealers targeted their home with fatal consequences. What happens the next time they target a wrong house?

What’s even more worrying and alarming that this isn’t the first-time incidents like this have happened in that area of Skibbereen. It’s certainly worrying for all residents living in the vicinity who fear what could happen if they get targeted by mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robust legislation is urgently needed to tackle these unscrupulous dealers who often use young people to carry out these deadly attacks. Sometimes to collect debts of small amount.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins wasn’t far off when he described those perpetrators as “the scum of the earth.” One also has to question those that use drugs “recreationally”. Where do they think those drugs are coming from? And who got a beating or had their home torched so they could supply their drug to them?

While gardaí will no doubt thoroughly investigate this latest incident, one has to wonder has this type of behaviour become too much of the norm and what can be done to stop this nasty criminal behaviour?

West Cork families are fighting fit on TV

From West Cork to your TV screen: being chosen to compete on Ireland’s Fittest Family is a fantastic achievement for the McCourt family from Innishannon and the Collins family from Skibbereen. We recently reported on their fitness journey in the pages of this newspaper. Earning a place on a popular national series takes commitment, determination and no shortage of family spirit. Both families can be proud of reaching this point, whatever happens in the competition.

Their selection is also a real boost for West Cork. It gives the region a chance to shine before a national audience and highlights the energy, enthusiasm and togetherness that make our communities special. From Innishannon to Skibbereen, viewers will have plenty of reason to tune in and cheer them on.

And they won’t be taking on the challenge alone. Relatives, friends, neighbours and plenty of local supporters will be right behind them, sharing the excitement and offering encouragement every step of the way. That support is part of what makes this such a proud moment—not just for the contestants, but for the people and places they represent. We wish both families the very best of luck.