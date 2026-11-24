Boldprint Studios, a London based production company, are searching for “fun, adventurous single people” from the Skibbereen area for a brand-new TV show.

Their casting call was delivered in a unique way, posting the advert on Skibbereen Notice Board. They propositioned local Facebook users with a simple hook: “Single? Fancy an unforgettable holiday?”

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Boldprint Studios said they are looking for funny, adventurous singles aged 30 to 50 to jet off on an exclusive group holiday for a never before seen programme. Potential applicants have been encouraged to bring their single friends – and “sense of adventure”.

The casting call was distributed far and wide, with the London-based studio posting a similar message on local community pages across Ireland and the United Kingdom. Interested individuals can reach out to the studio's casting team at [email protected].

Boldprint Studios’ previous productions include the acclaimed documentary Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones. Wagging Rights, a six-part celebrity dog-training competition, and Would You Rather: Decide To Survive hosted by Romesh Ranganathan marked their first foray into comedy-reality hybrid shows in 2026.