I'm writing this from Tokyo, believe it or not, so I’m veering very much farther west than normal this week.

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We’re over for the Japan Prize, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK’s international festival for educational media, where our animated series Maddie + Triggs is picking up Best Work in the preschool division.

Getting here meant a thirteen -and- a- half hour flight from Amsterdam, which I survived in a state of podcast hibernation.

This was mostly thanks to eight straight hours of Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History episodes 62 and 63, titled Supernova in the East. I needed a crash course in Japanese history so that did the trick. I can’t even tell you all the places we flew over. I know there was Germany, Bulgaria, the Black Sea, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the Gobi Desert... I finally fell asleep somewhere over mainland China, missed South Korea entirely and woke to see a snow-capped Mount Fuji on the horizon as we descended through puffy clouds into the Land of the Rising Sun.

Since we landed two days ago, it’s been a whirlwind of jet lag and culture shock. This is one of the busiest cities in the world and somehow the most functional I’ve ever been in. It feels so clean and so safe, and there’s a level of detail and organisation to everything that has the pedantic side of me close to tears at times.

There are oddities too. Electric toilets that warm your bum whether you like it or not, and barely a bin in sight. They have incredibly high standards on hygiene and litter, yet everything comes packed in unnecessary single-use plastic. It’s not straightforward...

What’s caught me off guard, though, is how it sometimes reminds me of home, or an older version of it. There’s a sense of collectivism, people bowing and giving each other space, a gentleness that keeps bringing me back to my grandparents’ generation. There’s a mutual respect and kindness, something that maybe we’ve lost in our urge to join the American individualistic tradition.

The festival is four days of screenings and roundtables with producers and commissioners from all over the world.

It’s basically a sort of United Nations of cartoons. It’s being filmed with live translators in the room and so far it’s been a fascinating mix of different approaches to making kids entertainment, from stop motion animation to documentaries and everything in between.

More manga, please

The kids, needless to say, are raging. When I was their age my gaze was fixed firmly on America, but for them Japan is the promised land, thanks to Pokémon, Nintendo and a few decades of soft power of the squishy toy variety. They were not one bit happy when they heard I was going without them (or their mother), and I suspect the only way back into all their good books is to bring a load of stuff home, and maybe bring them all out here someday.

I got a sense of what they’re missing on Sunday at Character Street, an underground run of shops at Tokyo Station given over entirely to cartoon and manga characters and Lego.

On a Sunday morning, perfectly normal Tokyo adults come to hang out and queue patiently for the latest collectible.

As a man who makes cartoons for a living, I found it both thrilling and slightly confusing. I haven’t seen people more eager to join a queue since my university days.

Then I got to see the Edo-Tokyo Museum, which charts how a country that kept itself almost entirely closed off until the 1850s had to cram the Industrial Revolution and the Enlightenment into the space of a few short decades. It goes a long way to explaining why I can’t compare this place to anywhere else (and we thought we moved fast during the Celtic Tiger).

Even within Asia, I’m told, the Japanese tend to see themselves as something apart.

Smokey vinyl vibes

I’m a bit fragile today, I’ll admit, because last night we ended up in a basement bar in the Shibuya district called Grandfather’s, where they play classic tunes from the 70s and 80s on vinyl.

The old man who ran it used to man the decks himself, though it looks like his son has taken over.

He plays the first few bars of a song so you can have a go at guessing what it is, then props the sleeve up in the middle of the bar for everyone to see. We had Bryan Adams’ Heaven, a bit of Creedence Clearwater Revival, lots of Eagles and all sorts of brilliant stuff played through an old system that sounded warmer than anything I own.

The only catch was that it’s a smoking bar. You rarely see anyone smoking out here, but it’s allowed in certain places, and this was very much one of them.

I came back smelling like a West Cork pub circa 1998, a throwback to a time we’re well rid of, but it somehow exacerbated the strange mix of novelty and nostalgia that I’ve been feeling all week.