THE owners of Kinsale Mead have announced that they will close the popular business at the end of this year.

Ten years ago, Kate and Denis Dempsey started out with the idea to rediscover mead and open Ireland’s first meadery in 200 years. They never imagined where the journey would take them.

They revived the world’s oldest alcohol and reintroduced it into Ireland, all made in their state of the art meadery in Kinsale.

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Over the last ten years, they released ten different flavours, from the traditional Atlantic Dry Mead and the berry Wild Red Mead at the start, to their prestigious Wildflower Irish Mead released to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

“We’ve had a lot of fun over the years, great days and tough days and made wonderful memories we’ll treasure for a long time,” said Kate. “Now it’s time to retire and have some new adventures.”

“We have been preparing for this for a while now,” said Denis. “Four of our limited editions are already sold out and some of the other six are running low already. So get your mead orders in to their online shop while we still have stock.”

The duo have won national and international awards such as Blas na hEireann and Great Taste awards as well as international awards in the mead world, so they are proud to say their meads are among the best in the world.

The bottles are found in many good off licences, specialty food stores and in Super Valus all over Ireland and on Amazon in the UK, as well as some supportive restaurants and bars; and tens of thousands of visitors have been welcomed on meadery tours to Kinsale. Their meads were served as part of a number of state banquets for visiting international visitors including President Joe Biden.

They are grateful for the support from LEO, Bord Bia, Failte Ireland, Musgrave Food Academy and many other organisations as well as their customers, employees, families and local community who have helped out and spread the word in so many ways.

“For now, we simply want to say thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for being part of our mead journey,” said Denis.