WHEN they buried Kevin Dillon on November 14th in Clonakilty, they buried a legend, writes Tom Lyons.

It also recalls a time in West Cork football when Clonakilty were the only senior team in the division in the 1960s and the junior teams were playing football as good as we now see at senior level.

They say it takes 30 years for a ‘blow-in’ to become accepted in a community, but Dillon truly debunked that belief. A native of Duagh in Kerry, where he played his first football, he took the unusual step of attending Rockwell College where he became equally adept at Gaelic football and rugby. He remained committed to both for the rest of his life, a real dual star.

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Arriving in Clonakilty in 1963 in his Department of Agricultural job, he instantly got involved in the GAA club as there was no rugby club in Clon back then. He continued his rugby playing career with Bandon.

He joined a Clon club that was in the fading twilight of its golden era, 1930s to 1950s. They had a good senior team in the early 1960s, losing to Avondhu in the county final in 1961 by a single point having missed two penalties. Dillon was an instant success in the famed green and red, so much so that he was installed as captain of the team.

His enthusiasm, his leadership qualities, his great spirit shone through as a half back, and he led the team to the county final in 1968, still remembered as one of the great finals as opponents were Clon’s own division, Carbery.

That Carbery team had county players in every position on the field, led by the four Kehily brothers – Frank (captain), Dermot, Norman and Kevin – and also Donal Hunt, Johnny Carroll, John Crowley, Dan Dineen, Teddy Holland, Bobbie Evans, Micky Farr, Johnny Young, Diarmuid Mawe, Tom Bermingham, John Daly and Brian Desmond. A team of stars, they were hot favourites to beat Clon whose star players were the Hayes brothers, Flor and big Tim F., along with Sam Tanner, Tom Ahern, Noel O’Donovan, John Barry, Harry de Long, John Crowley, Aiden O’Regan, Dave, Pa and Eugene McCarthy, Teddy ‘Cheeser’ Hayes and Neilus Lane. Fourteen of that Clon team were home grown, with captain Dillon being the only outsider.

On the day, in front of 12,000 spectators in the old Athletic Grounds, it took a wonderful save by Carbery goalkeeper Diarmuid Mawe from a John Barry shot to prevent Clon from winning a glorious eighth county title. It ended in a draw, 0-9 each, as Tim F’s last-minute 60-yard free to win the game swung inches wide of the post.

In the replay, a Donal Hunt goal made the difference in a three-point win for Carbery, 1-9 to 1-6. Heartbreak for Clonakilty. It was Dillon’s one regret in his sporting career that Clon didn’t win that county, but there was compensation in 1996 when underdogs Clon took on a star-studded UCC in the final and his son Terry scored the winning goal in a huge upset, Clon’s first title since distant 1952.

Nine years after that 1968 defeat, Dillon was still lining out for Clon juniors and in tandem with his great Kerry mate, the legendary Pat Griffin, backboned a rare South West junior A title win in 1977, the first since 1949, and the last since then. Dillon had five sons who all wore the green and red.

Dillon followed in the footsteps of another great Clonakilty ‘blow-in’ from Kerry, Tom Moriarty, who captained the club to the 1952 county title and won silverware with Cork seniors, as well as Kerry. Dillon was called up to the Cork junior team in 1965 and was soon installed as wing back on the senior team. He won Munster medals in 1966 and 1967 and was wing back on the team that was most unlucky to lose the All-Ireland final to Meath in 1967.

Dillon always remained a dual star and was a founder member of Clonakilty Rugby Club in 1977, was the club’s first-ever captain, played in their first-ever game, and helped win their first-ever piece of silverware. He later served as club president.

In football or rugby, he never gave less than 100 per cent to any task he took on and was one of the most popular and likeable characters in the town. There was always a twinkle in his eye, a story to be told and a ball to be hopped when he was in company, especially with his fellow Kerry men and great friends, Pat Griffin and Pat Cahill in tow.

To all Clonakilty GAA people, Kevin Dillon will always be remembered as the inspirational captain of a talented Clonakilty senior team in the 1960s that was so unlucky not to win a county title but provided so many heroes and fond memories for the followers of the green and red.

Luckily, we still have many of those players still with us in Clonakilty. Gone to their eternal reward are the Hayes brothers, Tim F and Florrie, Tommy Connolly, Sam Tanner, Neilus Lane and Eugene McCarthy and they are now joined by their captain. A big link with Clon’s proud GAA past has been severed but the legend will live on as long as the story of the 1968 final is told.

To Marie, Terry, Barry, Derek, Brian and Paul, and extended family, goes the deep sympathy of all Clonakilty Gaels. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal, dílis.