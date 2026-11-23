SOME €480,000 has been granted for a four-year project aiming to protect Ireland’s only native crayfish species.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD has announced the landmark funding today in hopes of securing the future for the endangered species.

“The white-clawed crayfish is a unique part of Ireland’s natural heritage, but it faces significant threats in the wild. Ireland is one of the species’ remaining strongholds in Europe and we need to maintain this,” said Minister O’Sullivan.

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The crayfish is an important indicator of healthy rivers and lakes. It processes leaf litter, grazes aquatic plants, feeds on smaller invertebrates and in turn provides a food source for waterbirds, otters and other wildlife. The species faces significant pressure from outbreaks of crayfish plague, pollution and other

factors.

The project will be led by Fota Wildlife Park and Dublin Zoo in partnership with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), with the goal of developing bio-secure hatchery facilities to safely breed and raise crayfish while protecting them from disease.

The project will also support research and conservation actions and deliver public awareness and education programmes. By creating secure populations of crayfish, it will support future reintroduction efforts, help restore freshwater biodiversity, and contribute to the long-term protection of Ireland’s freshwater ecosystems.

Aileen Tennant, Fota Wildlife Park Director outlined how in 2024 in partnership with the NPWS, Cork County Council, the Marine Institute and independent ecologists, Fota Wildlife Park played a key role in rescuing the last known white-clawed crayfish and establishing a dedicated breeding facility.

“This year alone we’ve reared more than 150 young crayfish. We are immensely proud to be the first conservation organisation in Ireland to successfully breed this native species. We hope these young crayfish will one day help establish new populations in rivers free from crayfish plague, helping to secure a future for this threatened native species.”