A TEENAGER who was involved in the alleged theft of a vehicle in which a Garda car was rammed will be in court in Bandon in December.

Wayne Daly (19), of Farm Lawn, Manor Farm, Lehenaghmore, Cork, appeared at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday (via video link from prison. The court heard that Mr Daly has been in custody since September in connection with an alleged unauthorised taking of a car on August 24.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the charges related to an incident in which a car was stolen from Cork city and brought to Belgooly, Kinsale, where another vehicle was taken. “Mr Daly was a passenger in this vehicle and the vehicle was stolen,” said Sgt Mulcahy. “There was a pursuit of the vehicle and it was eventually stopped. A garda car was rammed but there will be no charges in relation to the ramming of the garda car.”

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The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended summary disposal before the district court. Judge Joanne Carroll accepted jurisdiction and granted disclosure of the State’s evidence to defence solicitor Diane Hallahan.

The court heard that the three co-accused in the case will appear on December 11 at Bandon District Court. Judge Carroll remanded Mr Daly in custody with consent to bail until December 11 when he will appear at Bandon District Court for a plea or a date.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.