BADNDON-BORN singer Lyra announced she’s expecting her first child on The Late Late Show last Friday night after performing a moving tribute to Shane McGowan.

Attentive fans would have seen the popstar hint at the news through a video shared on her social platforms.

The video showed her walking along the beach and posing in the woods, holding her hands against a visible baby

bump.

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The post on Instagram, which was captioned The Turning Tide as a homage to the accompanying song, was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from her fans.

The video was posted two days before her Late Late appearance last Friday, with Lyra performing her rendition of The Pogues’ Streets of Sorrow/Birmingham Six. The performance coincided with the release of the tribute album, 20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan.

The album is an homage to McGowan, who passed away in 2023, and features artists like Bruce Springsteen, U2, Damien Dempsey and Hozier. Following her performance, Lyra announced her pregnancy news.

The Bandon singer has supported the likes of Westlife, Dermot Kennedy, Gavin James and Cian Ducrot.

She also performed a breathtaking rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann before the first ever regular season NFL game in Ireland, where the Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.