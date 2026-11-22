DAVID Walsh, originally from Clogagh, finally got his hands on the Donal Moynihan Shield.

A runner-up to Christy Mullins in this same championship in 2023, it was his ambition to one day win this title. Now his dream has come true.

His opponents in this final were Noel Gould, from Fairhill in the City region, and Mick Murphy from Innishannon. There was no stake in this final.

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After two shots, Walsh was slightly ahead. After their next efforts, Walsh extended his lead on both to 50 metres. Gould threw a super fifth shot from the cottage that gave him his only lead of the score, as Walsh’s bowl went right and missed the tip by one metre.

After their next exchange Murphy was almost a bowl down, but rallied well to the Rock where he was level with Gould. Walsh put down a perfect bowl that made Hubbard’s and raised the bowl of odds fully on both Murphy and Gould.

Murphy had a super bowl to the back of the Palms that Gould missed to fall back into third spot again. Walsh held a 50-metre advantage with the bowl of odds after his tenth shot made the start of the straight.

Both Murphy and Gould had a chance of getting into this score if they covered the straight in two shots, but they failed to do so. At the Forest entrance, Gould had it under the bowl of odds on Walsh by five metres. Walsh had a bowl and 30 metres on Murphy at this juncture.

Murphy got a super bowl at the second-last bend that gave him a good stand for second position in this score. Walsh was on top of the line in two more and declared the winner. Gould had three metres on Murphy for the last shots and took second place. Murphy put down his best of the day and Gould missed this well.

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Derrinasafa Bowling Club completed their Denny McCarthy Memorial Cup tournament where newly-promoted Cillian Kelleher made hard work of it to win by the last shot from John A Murphy. This one went for no stake because of the difference in grades – Murphy at junior B and Kelleher at intermediate.

After two big opening shots from both, Murphy led by three metres. Kelleher took his first lead with a huge third to Daly’s gate. Murphy responded with a huge bowl to the bridge that won him back the lead again. Murphy missed out Nattie’s bend in three more and fell a bowl of odds down.

After two big bowls to Cotters Cross from Kelleher, he held his bowl of odds advantage. With two more each up and around the Darkwood bend, Kelleher still just held his odds to a bowl. Murphy had the odds back to 70 metres at Walsh’s lane as Kelleher’s bowl broke right.

Two more excellent shots from Murphy to O’Neill’s cross had the odds back to five metres. It was all to play for. Murphy got no joy out of his next two shots, both broke off the play. Kelleher beat the line to win by a bowl of odds. Kieran McCarthy, nephew of Denny McCarthy, was on hand to make the presentation.

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In Bottlehill, where a second day of the Eamonn Bowen Memorial Weekend was held, Hannah Sexton had to dig deep to take victory from Ciara Buckley, as they played for a stake of €700 a-side.

The lead changed hands on several occasions. Buckley took the first shot. Sexton led after three. But at the Holy Well, Buckley was back in front. Buckley looked in control at the bridge where she was throwing her odds over 30 metres and had the rising of a bowl of odds after three more, however Sexton put down some great bowls from the bridge and reeled Buckley in to the last shot that she won to set up a final against Hannah Cronin on November 29th.

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Timmy McDonagh took the spoils from Wayne Parkes at Bottlehill. They played for €4,300 a-side. McDonagh opened with two great efforts, but Parkes responded and had the odds back to 30 metres. A huge sixth shot from Parkes gave him his first lead by 50 metres as McDonagh misplaced his bowl left.

Parkes had a big opportunity to put daylight between them with his next, but didn’t take it. McDonagh kept closing the gap, and when Parkes only made the Novice line with an effort, McDonagh was back in control. McDonagh’s next broke badly right just before Parkes’ tip but it was ‘called’ by Parkes. McDonagh’s second attempt was the winning of the score, as he beat the line in three more shots to win by a bowl of odds. Calling rarely favours the person that calls. In the last score at Bottlehill, Christy Stokes had an easy victory over Eamonn Bowen (Jnr), playing for a stake of €4,000 a-side.

In the South West Region, a Desmond Cup score at Fishers Cross saw David Hegarty get the better of Noel O’Donovan. The Marsh Road also finished off their Novice D tournament where Ewan McNulty, from Union Hall, beat Jack Maloney.