CASTLEHAVEN, Bandon and Rosscarbery’s hopes of reaching Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA minor county finals were denied in the penultimate rounds last weekend.

The Haven lost out on a place in this year’s Cork LGFA minor A county decider following a high-scoring encounter away to Ballincollig.

A lively opening period saw the teams level at 1-2 apiece before the hosts dominated the second quarter.

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Amy McCarthy’s goal along with Elena Cahalane and Katie Whelton points weren’t enough to prevent Ballincollig from building a commanding 4-8 to 1-2 interval advantage.

Admirably, the West Cork side battled throughout the second period with Ellen Connolly’s 1-2 and an Elena Cahalane goal reducing the deficit.

Ballincollig were not to be denied and two late goals put an unfair gloss on the final score, 6-15 to 3-4. The latter will face Inch Rovers in this year’s minor A county decider. Rovers edged Mourneabbey 2-7 to 0-11 in the second minor A semi-final.

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Hopes of an all-West Cork minor B county final between Bandon and Rosscarbery were dashed following the completion of last weekend’s semi-finals.

Bandon scored eight goals in overcoming St Catherine’s in the quarter-finals but travelled to a St Val’s team coming off an equally impressive 2-18 to 0-4 defeat of Midleton.

Ava Mulcahy’s first-half goal kept the Lilywhites in contention even though their opponents changed ends 0-9 to 1-2 in front. A much tighter second half saw the West Cork club outscore St Val’s by four points to three.

That wasn’t enough to prevent a 0-12 to 1-6 St Val’s victory in a semi-final where Yvonne Carton, Evelyn McCarthy, Maeve Ahern and Jessica Bolster stood out for Bandon.

Ava Mulcahy (1-0), Clodagh Barry (0-3), Evelyn McCarthy (0-2) and Orla Weblin (0-1) scored for the Lilywhites.

Rosscarbery also came up short in their quest to reach a minor B county decider. The West Cork side travelled to Douglas in good form after a superb 4-13 to 5-7 quarter-final success away to Banteer.

Failure to find the net proved crucial last weekend, as Douglas ran out 2-16 to 0-10 winners on their home ground. A young Rosscarbery panel will be back next season with the majority of their current squad available to play minor once again.

Mary Kate McCarthy, Gemma O’Sullivan, Sophie O’Donovan and Eabha O’Leary stood out for the West Cork club. Kacie O’Sullivan top scored with four points for a Rosscarbery team in which Mary Kate McCarthy (0-3), Rosie O’Donovan, Kitty O’Loghlin and Etaoin Hayes (0-1 each) also contributed.

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Ibane Ladies will take on Fermoy in this year’s minor C county final at Banteer (5.30pm throw-in) next Sunday. Ibane overcame Carrigaline and Tadhg MacCarthaigh en route to the decider.

On Saturday, at the same Banteer venue, St Colum’s and Nemo Rangers will meet in the minor D county final (1pm). St Colum’s netted nine times in seeing off Araglen Desmonds Buí and Aghada to reach the final.

Valley Rovers and Macroom contest the minor B2 county final at Banteer (11am) next Saturday. The following afternoon, Clonakilty and Beara square off (1,30pm) in this year’s minor D2 county decider.