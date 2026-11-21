Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy.

In a social media post last night, the Cork South West TD announced the birth of her son and said he and her partner, Barry Looney are delighted with the news.

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"He took his time, but he's finally here," she posted.

"We are obsessed. A massive thank you to the brilliant staff at CUMH for their care and kindness."

The couple had their first child, a daughter on General Election Day on November 29 2024.