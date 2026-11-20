Kilbrittan 6-10

Castlelyons 0-9

KILBRITTAIN U21s have already won the double in Carbery and they are looking to repeat the trick at county level.

The Black and Amber got off to the best possible start in trying to achieve that goal by comfortably seeing off Imokilly side Castlelyons in the Cork ETB county U21C football quarter-final on Saturday.

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One of their All-Ireland junior winning hurling heroes, Luke Griffin hit the net twice as well as tagging on a few points. Sub Ronan Sheehy also struck a brace of goals while other goals from CJ Bryan and a Ronan Crowley penalty rounded off a routine victory on home soil.

The Black and Amber will face Tracton in the semi-final on the weekend of December 4th-6th, while Cill na Martra sent out a warning shot at the other side of the draw. The Muskerry men defeated Brian Dillon’s 4-21 to 1-3 at home.

Charleville and St Peter’s, a combination of Meelin, Rockchapel and Freemount, face off in the remaining quarter-final this Sunday (2pm) in Charleville. The winners of that play Cill na Martra.

The Kilbrittain team was Owen McCarthy (captain); Adam Desmond, John Ryan; Loughlin O’Donnell, Gavin O’Shea, Cathal O’Callaghan; Fionn Ustinowski, Brian Kelleher; Ronan Crowley, Luke Griffin, Adam Griffin; Darragh Crowley, Shaye Ustinowski.

Subs were Ronan Sheehy for C O’Callaghan (19), Aaron McCarthy for D Crowley (42), CJ Bryan for A Griffin (52), Cillian Madden for L Griffin, James O’Mahony for L O’Donnell, Niall Egan, Keith Hunt, Tom Hogan, Daniel Dollard.

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The Kilbrittain hurlers will host the Imokilly champions in their county U21B hurling quarter-final on the weekend of November 27th-29th.

The East Cork final will be between Lisgoold and Watergrasshill this Saturday (5.30pm)

The Black and Amber won the Carbery crown by beating Ahán Gaels 1-15 to 0-17 with captain Ronan Crowley earning the man-of-the-match award after scoring 0-10. Ronan Sheehy, Luke Griffin and Shaye Ustianowski are also stars for a group juggling dual commitments in the winter months.

Elsewhere in the competition, the Muskerry champions, Cloughduv or Donoughmore, host the Seandún winners at the end of the month, while Ballycastle Gaels, Ballyhooly and Castletownroche combination, face Diarmuid Ó Murchús or Valley Rovers in the last quarter-final.