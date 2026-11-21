THE West Cork Academy continued its steady improvement following the latest rounds of SFAI Schoolboys and Schoolgirls National Inter-League fixtures.

West Cork Academy’s U13 schoolgirls put in a commendable display away to Kerry in Group F of the National Inter-League on Sunday.

Played at Killarney Celtic’s ground, it was the hosts who enjoyed the better start and built a merited 3-0 interval lead.

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Creditably, the visitors fought back valiantly with Bay Rovers’ Gracie McCarthy netting twice in the second period. Despite a terrific West Cork effort, Kerry held on for a 3-2 win to maintain their perfect record and top spot in Group F.

Goalscorer Gracie McCarthy, along with goalkeeper Laura Lanko and Catherine Foley, was among West Cork’s top performers.

‘We were very impressed with our girls today,’ West Cork Academy U13 Schoolgirls coach Sacha Murphy said.

‘They showed great positional awareness and grew into the game after a slow start.

‘We started the second half very strong. The girls created more pressure resulting in several corners. We capitalised on those and scored two goals. We were very unlucky not to get a third in the latter stages.

‘We have only been together for four weeks as a group after 40 girls arrived at our first training session. That was incredible to see.

‘There are huge positives to take from our performances and everyone is looking forward to the rest of the season.’

West Cork will look to rebound against West Waterford East Cork in their final group fixture on the weekend of December 5th/6th.

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The West Cork Academy U14 Schoolboys continued their SFAI National Schoolboys Inter-League campaign away to the Cork Schoolboys League in Little Island last weekend.

Cork were coming off a narrow Group G 1-0 win away to West Waterford East Cork (WWEC) while their opponents were eager to recover from defeat to Kerry.

The hosts, and favourites, proved too strong for Shane Hurley’s side, scoring twice in either half to cement a 4-1 triumph.

Luca O’Donovan netted the West Cork Academy’s only goal. West Cork’s final Group G game takes place on the weekend of December 5th/6th away to the WWEC.

The West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys will face Kerry in round two of SFAI National Inter-League Group C on Sunday, November 15th with a 4.30pm kick-off.