CASTLELACK U16s have made history by claiming a third consecutive SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League and Cup double.

The Brinny club’s talented U16 schoolboys team added their age-grade’s Premier League title to the Challenge Cup claimed earlier in the campaign.

That trophy sweep came hot on the heels of Castlelack league and cup doubles in 2025 at U15 level, and 2024 at U14.

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Castlelack needed a replay to overcome Togher Celtic in this season’s U16 Premier League play-off semi-finals. A 2-2 draw in Togher was followed by a 6-1 triumph at the same venue.

Bay Rovers were Castlelack’s opponents in the season-ending play-off decider after their 3-3 draw and penalty shootout defeat of Clonakilty AFC.

Canon Crowley Park hosted the U16 league play-off final in which there was little to choose between the teams.

Rovers changed ends one goal behind however, after Harry Chambers was brought down and Eoin Murphy converted the resulting penalty.

Bay pushed hard for an equaliser but fell further behind when Jack Twomey provided the assist for Jack Allen to double Castlelack’s advantage.

Allen added another goal before Gearoid O’Keefe put the seal on a 4-0 victory and Castlelack’s third schoolboys league and cup double in as many years.

The Castlelack U16 schoolboys’ squad includes Charlie Curtin, Aaron Harrington, Daniel Kiely, Bobby Morrison, Harry Chambers, Sean Murray, Gearoid O’Keefe, James Lordan, Jack Twomey, Eoin Murphy, Oran Keohane (captain), Jack Allen, Matthew Grace, Luke Barry, Chris Heaney, James O’Driscoll and Colm Sexton.

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Beara United and Togher Celtic produced a five-goal thriller in the U15 Schoolboys Championship League semi-finals at Castletownbere.

Tadgh O’Farrell broke the deadlock for the visitors before Kieran Harrington set up Rian Lowney to level the score.

Celtic moved up the gears at the beginning of the second period however, as Jack McCarthy and Oisin O’Regan struck to make it 3-1.

Danny Orpen pulled one back for Beara United, but Togher hung on to win 3-2 and book their place in this season’s Championship League decider. Best for the winners included Michael O’Donoghue, James Kearney and Maurice Murphy.

Clonakilty AFC will provide Togher’s opposition in the U15 Schoolboys Championship League final following the Ballyvackey club’s 6-4 semi-final victory over Bay Rovers. Jamie O’Connor (two), Tadhg Harrington and Conor O’Leary netted Bay’s goals but goals from Aidan Whooley (two), Robert Leahy (two), Tadhg O’Dowd and Matthew Kelleher sent Clonakilty through.

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Bay Rovers’ interest in this season’s Subway SFAI U16 Schoolgirls National Trophy has ended. Cork Schoolgirls League club Douglas Hall were the visitors to Kealkill for last Saturday’s second-round tie.

Douglas opened the scoring midway through the opening half. The home team’s Pippa O’Sullivan and Issy Ross brought the best out of the visiting goalkeeper but failed to conjure up an equaliser.

The second half belonged to Douglas Hall, who scored three times without reply to cement a 4-0 win. Despite the loss, Emma Barry O’Callaghan, Asta Kaktaviciute and Sarah Manning stood out for a battling Rovers team.

Elsewhere in the U16 Schoolgirls National Trophy competition, Clonakilty AFC had home advantage for Sunday’s first-round clash with Mallow. The visitors proved too strong for their WCSSL opponents, running out 6-0 winners and cementing a second-round berth.