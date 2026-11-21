NIAMH Cotter has certainly swelled her trophy collection since she transferred to Kilmacud Crokes in 2020.

The former Cork footballer has played a key role in Kilmacud dominating the ladies football senior scene in Dublin, as they’ve won five-in-a-row (2022 to ’26). In their latest county title success, the Glengarriff woman kicked 0-8 against Clontarf and was named player of the match.

Cotter has brought that form into the Leinster championship as Kilmacud also completed five-in-a-row, beating Longford Slashers by 3-16 to 2-8 in the provincial final at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise last weekend.

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A player for the big occasion, Cotter was Kilmacud’s top scorer as she hit 2-3.

This came after the West Cork woman racked up 2-5 in the provincial quarter-final win against Louth champions Naomh Padraig.

So, in the last five seasons, Cotter has won five Dublin and Leinster senior football titles.

Now, her attention turns to the All-Ireland series.

Kilmacud will travel to take on reigning champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne in an All-Ireland semi-final showdown. The Galway club has home advantage, so Kilmacud has it all to do in Father Stephen’s Park on November 29th, as Kilkerrin-Clonberne are striving for a sixth All-Ireland title in a row. The Connacht champions, who have won nine provincial titles on the bounce, also beat Kilmacud by four points in the 2024 All-Ireland final at Croke Park.