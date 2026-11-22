Bantry was again hit by severe flooding last night with New Street and Main Street in particular bad hit by waters following torrential rain last night, just five weeks before Christmas.

Over 20 businesses were flooded after 16mm of rain was reported between 1am and 2am as the clear-up begin in earnest this morning for those affected. Teasey's Bistro suffered flood damage as did neighbouring Wildflour, who only opened their business on October 13.

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(Video: Whartons Fish & Chips)

Fine Gael Senator Noel O'Donovan said unfortunately it's the same old story for Bantry.

"These businesses were flooded through a culvert that doesn't have the capacity to take the water. Many of these businesses flooded internally but the flood waters came in through walls, toilets and internal drains," said Sen O'Donovan.

"There's a sense of acceptance from business owners I met in Bantry this morning. It seems to be a case of "here we go again" but there is a sense of hope that the culvert works will progress but again we need to ensure no timelines are missed and funding is confirmed as soon as possible. We are also five weeks away from Christmas and businesses should be preparing for one of their busiest period of the year but are now left brushing flood waters out of their properties again."

Independent Ireland leader and Cork South West TD Michael Collins said once again the people of Bantry have woken up to appalling scenes this morning following the last night's torrential rain.

"Time and time again, this is happening and still no action. This Government can find plenty of money for greenways but when it comes to a much-needed flood relief scheme for Bantry, there's no money to be found!"

"The people of Bantry deserve better. Businesses and families cannot continue living in fear every time heavy rain is forecast. This Government needs to wake up, get its priorities right and deliver a flood relief scheme for Bantry once and for all."

Bantry Yarns shop floor following the flooding.

Cllr Danny Collins, who runs The Boston Bar in the town centre, said it was another shocking night for business owners in the town.

"I will keep pushing Cork County Council to get the culvert works started next year, this what I been told by engineers will help but it's a massive job. The bigger job then is the flood relief scheme led by the OPW. It's reported this won't start on the ground till 2032 that's ridiculous in this day and age."

"Our government have to wake up and bring this forward or otherwise Bantry will be living in fear for another lot of years. For last night I'd like to thank the council staff and firebrigade crew for the great work they did preventing a bigger disaster and helping businesses in different ways."

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Christopher O’Sullivan TD said this is heartbreaking again for Bantry business owners.

"First thing this morning I spoke with the Minister with responsibility for flooding, Kevin Boxer Moran. It will be late 2027 before construction can begin on the culvert works designed to ease flooding in Bantry town. I’ve pleaded with the Minister to bring the OPW and Cork County Council together to find interim flood prevention measures before then," he said.

"I’m so disappointed for the businesses impacted this morning. It’s being going on for too long and it’s not good enough."

Earlier this month the government signed off on €48,000 to provide flood barriers for 19 flood-affected properties.

Read more on the flooding in this week's paper, out this Thursday.