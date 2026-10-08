Nine-year-old Beara boy builds his own flock of sheep in Eyeries

MEET one of West Cork’s youngest sheep farmers who is raising his flock on the green pastures of Beara.

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Despite his tender years nine-year-old Cillian Harrington from Eyeries has had an interest in sheep for a long time, and now has a flock of nine.

“There’s lots of work in them. I make sure they’re fed nuts and have enough grass. I got my first two lambs as presents from my uncle Michael,” said Cillian.

His next purchase were three more with his Holy Communion money and he picked up another four animals for his birthday last month.

His dad Seán, a farmer and carpenter who also weighs animals for a living, knew a sheep farmer who was ready to bring his four lambs to the mart the following day.

But Cillian did some baa-ginning and snapped them up beforehand.

“They came home in the back of the trailer,” said his mum Fiona.

“He takes great pride in his sheep, we’re proud to see his passion and dedication.”

Cillian added: “I’m hoping to have my own lambs in February or March as the sheep are in the ram right now.”

He’s learning how to dip and shear sheep.

Helping with his flock is pup Ruby, whom he plans to train into a working sheepdog.

His brothers Seán Óg (12) and Liam (8) also help out with strimming, cutting grass and other work around the farm.