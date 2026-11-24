A KINSALE motorist who said he did not agree with a parking fine he received in Kinsale was directed by a district court judge to pay a €40 fine.

Bandon District Court heard that on April 14 this year, John Roche, of Ballinamona, Kinsale, parked his car at Guardwell, Kinsale, at 3.57pm and had received a parking ticket at 3.59pm.

“I had to make the bank for 4pm,” he told Judge Joanne Carroll.

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“I purchased a ticket for 20 minutes at 4:09pm and found a fine on my windscreen.”

Mr Roche said he took care of another errand at the pharmacy, was in a rush and had to get back to work on the day.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Judge Carroll.

“I don’t agree with the fine, honestly,” Mr Roche told the judge.

“I had to go out of my way to find a parking meter.”

Traffic warden John O’Donovan gave evidence in court, saying that Mr Roche would have passed two parking meters on his way to the bank.

“If you had told me that you had parked the car and rushed to the bank, then went back to the car and got a parking ticket to display, I would have struck it out,” said Judge Carroll.

“But instead you went to the bank and finished another errand at the pharmacy before going to the car and getting a ticket.”

Judge Carroll directed Mr Roche to pay his €40 fine.

“I’ll pay I but I don’t agree with it,” said Mr Roche.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.