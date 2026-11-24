THE third graduate exhibition of the MA Art and Environment programme, titled 2.8 acres, runs at Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre, from November 21 to December 19 and will be opened with artist Mary Sullivan on the opening date.

The exhibition features the work of seven artists: Maureen Clark, Mary Donnelly, Róisín Foley, Anima Kadyszewska, Jo Lewis, Alex Lupu-Barat and Fionnuala McKenna.

The title refers to the unequal distribution of land on the island of Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

If all the land were divided evenly among the population, each of us would be the guardian of 2.8 acres.

The students chose the title 2.8 acres to highlight the contradictions and tensions of land ownership in Ireland, at a time when inflated property prices are locking thousands out of home ownership and creating a new generation of Irish emigrants.

Throughout the course, the students studied themes of land, ownership and inequality across many island contexts, in dialogue with a diverse range of communities in West Cork, including those of Sherkin Island, Whiddy Island, Oileán Chléire (Cape Clear Island) and Bere Island.

Travelling between islands, making connections and building relations, the students developed their study through artistic research, socially engaged practice and environmental aesthetics.

For example, In Róisín Foley’s Conservation Pieces field recordings are configured as material form to explore how close engagement with local environments can generate community participation around questions concerning conservation.

Fionnuala McKenna’s Scairt is an immersive, multi-disciplinary installation investigating the broken metabolic connection between human biology and the planetary ecosystem.

Alex Lupu-Barat’s CHIASM explores the boundaries between human and non-human bodies, using the tidepool as a space for ecological entanglement. Initiated in 2020 by Dr Glenn Loughran (TU Dublin) and Ann Davoren (Director of Uillinn), the programme combines post-studio art practice, interdisciplinary research, virtual teaching, Island Studies and community engagement.

The MA Art and Environment programme is open to applications for the academic year starting in February 2027, through the TU Dublin website (TU290 Art and Environment).

The deadline is January 1 2027.