DUNDERROW National School has launched a road safety campaign urging children, families and drivers to take extra care during the dark winter months.

The school’s Be Safe, Be Seen initiative was launched with support from local company Eli Lilly and Kinsale Garda.

At school assembly, pupils discussed road safety with local gardaí, including how to stay safe when walking, cycling and travelling as passengers. Eli Lilly also provided high-vis vests for children and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Safety of our children and everyone in our community is paramount, and we’re so grateful to Eli Lilly for driving the campaign alongside us,” said Triona Hannon, principal of Dunderrow NS.

Be Safe, Be Seen encourages pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright or reflective clothing and use a torch in low light. Where there is no footpath, pedestrians should walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic and use designated crossings where possible, organisers say.

And drivers are urged to stay alert, slow down near schools and on rural roads, put away mobile phones and leave plenty of space when passing pedestrians, runners and cyclists. Using dipped headlights in daylight and checking vehicle lights and tyres can also help improve safety for all.

Sgt Kevin Heffernan, of Kinsale Garda station, praised the initiative, saying drivers and all road users have a responsibility “to be prepared, to be seen, and to keep safe especially during the darker winter months”.

Dunderrow NS also said its application to the national Safe Routes to School Programme had been successful, with preparations for the programme expected to begin in the coming months.

“We are particularly thrilled that our application for the national Safe Routes to School Programme was successful so we’re gearing up for that in the coming months and look forward to the benefits it will bring to our lovely and lively school, staff and pupils,” said Triona Hannon.

Colette Lehane, Associate Director Health, Safety and Occupational Health at Eli Lilly Kinsale said the business was proud to support the campaign and to help ensure every child is visible on the road as the darker mornings and evenings arrive.