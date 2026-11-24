SUPPORTERS of the planned West Cork Greenway have spoken about its potential benefits, including boosting tourism and safety for cyclists on the region’s roads.

Conor Ó Buachalla organises eBike tours as part of his business Gormú Eco-Adventures, based in Castletownshend.

He said dedicated cycling and walking routes would have major health and social benefits, while also attracting more tourists to West Cork.

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At the same time he said he sympathised with farmer Tim O’Leary from Ballinascarthy who was told by council engineers about plans to have it go through his farmyard, as reported in The Southern Star.

“If it was my business I would be very upset ,” he said, adding that the greenway was a sensitive issue.

“In general, I’m very much in favour of a greenway. But it has to be a route that works for all the stakeholders involved.”

He added: “Greenways are fantastic and as a tourism destination West Cork needs this. It’s important that it doesn’t end up as a disjointed network, but is delivered as a complete route attracting people to West Cork as a holiday destination.”

Conor pointed out RSA road fatality figures from 2021 to 2025, showing that around one in three people killed on the county’s roads was either walking or cycling.

“That’s another compelling argument for investing in safe, segregated infrastructure for walking and cycling,” he said.

“If only once every few years, we could save just one West Cork family the heartbreak of losing a loved one on the road, then it’s worth it.”

St Patrick’s Boys’ National School in Skibbereen is part of the Safe Routes to School programme and a group of students are also involved with the weekly Cycle Bus organised by social enterprise Cycle Sense, which brings children safely to and from school on their bikes.

St Patrick’s teacher Brian Granaghan was a panelist at the Active Travel and Greenways Conference in Cork city in September.

He said: “Statistics were presented at the conference showing that the main users of existing greenways are locals, not just tourists. That’s the reality of it. The greenway would be of great benefit to the community. There has to be a balance struck when it comes to the route and the private land it’s affecting. I know that the council has a real challenge to overcome. The preferred routes should be sensible to landowners and to places rich in biodiversity.”

Brian called for an adaptation of certain route sections where necessary because in West Cork it did not go along State-owned land as was the case from Midleton to Youghal.

He added that the project team relied on having the goodwill of the people rather than not having it, as seemed to be the case at the moment.

“I would like to see a route that is as inclusive as possible, rather than divisive. We don’t want to see divided communities,” he said.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said the greenway project was guided by “a structured public engagement and consultation process throughout the project’s developmental phase”. The spokesperson added it would not be appropriate for project team representatives to attend the upcoming public meeting.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD), who will be attending the November 20 meeting at Ballinascarthy Community Hall, said a cycle route from Skibbereen to Baltimore long predated the greenway.

“The idea has strong community support from locals, community groups and businesses in the area. This was evident in the large number of positive submissions this section of greenway received at the public consultations,” she said.

But she said she understood not all landowners were in favour of the project, adding that one option was to focus on the shorter, practical routes that get used most locally.

She suggested routes from towns and villages out towards sports pitches, schools and graveyards, such as from Baltimore village to Rath National School and from Skibbereen to the cemetery. “These are routes people walk and cycle already, along dangerous sections of road,” she said.

Cllr Towse added many people she had spoken to had experienced greenways around the country and were hugely in favour of their development locally.