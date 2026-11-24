Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan has called for dedicated funding to resurface deteriorating sections of the N22, saying motorists cannot be expected to wait years for improvements while longer-term upgrade plans are progressed.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, Deputy Moynihan highlighted sections from Coolcower towards Ballincollig and west of Baile Bhuirne towards the Cork-Kerry county bounds.

Deputy Moynihan said: “People understand that the full N22 upgrade will take time, but they cannot understand why they should have to wait years to get the existing road resurfaced.”

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“Almost 35,000 vehicles use sections of this route every day. Of particular concern are stretches where the speed limit is 100 km/h and motorists are encountering badly deteriorated surfaces and potholes at higher speeds.”

Deputy Moynihan welcomed recent works at Srelane and around Fountain House and the Danone facility near Macroom but said much more remains to be done.

“These works are welcome, but they are only sections of a much longer road. There is a crying need for further resurfacing, particularly west of Srelane towards Macroom and around the county bounds.

“With the 2027 roads allocations approaching, I want TII and Cork County Council to prioritise these sections and secure the funding needed.

“Thousands of people across Cork North-West depend on the N22 every day and they deserve a safe and properly maintained road.”