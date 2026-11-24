A RENEWED appeal has been made to support a Bandon woman who has been hit with serious challenges during her second battle with lung cancer.

Gillian Ryan, who has campaigned tirelessly for better lung cancer services in this country, underwent a six-hour lung surgery in Dublin on November 6.

Gillian was diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2021, just days after her 40th birthday.

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Extremely fit and an avid runner, she didn’t fit any of the usual criteria for the disease and her only symptom was slight breathlessness when going up stairs.

She underwent a life-saving lobectomy that December which was successful and in the following years had regular surveillance scans, and presumed the nightmare was behind her.

But at a recent scan the mother-of-two was told there was a change and that a nodule had gone unreported for over a year, in the remaining part of her lung.

It was the worst possible news to hear, but Gillian faced it with her typical bravery.

However her sister Dawn has now shared on Instagram that the family have ‘had some difficult news regarding Gill’s recovery.’

“It has now been discovered that the remaining part of Gill’s lung has become twisted, which explains why she has been so unwell, excruciating pain and why she has been struggling so badly with vomiting and keeping food down. Unfortunately this means that she may need further surgery and a much longer recovery than we had originally anticipated,” wrote Dawn.

She had launched a GoFundMe to support her sister in September, and has now issued a fresh appeal: “As a result, Gill’s stay in Dublin is also going to be much longer. This brings an additional financial strain, with the ongoing costs of accommodation, parking, food and everything else that comes with having her partner and child needing to remain close by during this difficult time.

The GoFundMe support so far has been absolutely incredible, and we honestly cannot thank everyone enough for the kindness and generosity that has been shown to Gill and her family. Unfortunately, a good portion of what was raised has now been used to cover the costs of the journey so far, and with this setback and extended stay, the financial pressure is building again. So, we are going to share Gill’s GoFundMe once more in the hope that we can take even a little of that financial stress away from the family and allow them to focus on what really matters – getting Gill through her surgery and on the road to recovery.”

Gillian is usually the one raising money for others: since her first diagnosis she has raised more than €20,000 for charities including Breakthrough Cancer Research, and along with a fellow lung cancer survivor, she founded White Ribbons for lung cancer to raise funds for lung cancer research.

Gillian has also met with Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill to highlight the lack of support for lung cancer patients in this country, and has met with policy makers in the Department of Health, in a bid to get a lung cancer screening programme in place.

Both the Irish Cancer Society and the Marie Keating Foundation have submitted proposals to the Dept of Health, backing her calls.

“Over 2,000 people die from lung cancer in Ireland every year - it’s not a niche illness yet there’s no screening programme. Around 700 people die from breast cancer and that has a screening programme and while I’m not saying one cancer is worse than another, the situation for lung cancer patients is really diabolical here,” she previously told The Southern Star.

“Most people aren’t diagnosed until they’re at stage 4 as the symptoms don’t really present until then. Without a screening programme we’re limiting options, and people’s chances of survival,”

she said.

“I’m not doing this for me, but for those who come after me – people shouldn’t be dying because their cancer is caught too late and that’s the harsh reality of it,” she said.

GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-gillian-get-through-cancer