Michael Keohane will end his comeback season in Brands Hatch

CIRCUIT racer returnee Michael Keohane completes his season in the Carwow Porsche Carrera Cup GB series in Brands Hatch this weekend.

The Ballygurteen driver admits that while he had initial reservations that quickly dissipated, the season has gone very quickly.

‘I can’t believe it really. It doesn’t seem that long ago when I signed up with Century Motorsport. I have really enjoyed the whole experience.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Since he stopped competing in 2003, the desire to return has always been very much to the forefront. Previously, he told The Southern Star it was an everyday thought.

After mulling over various championships and how they would revolve around family and work life, the popular Ballygurteen driver opted for the Porsche series instead of the McLaren Trophy Europe series. A few tests were lined up but his first with Century Racing was a deal-breaker.

‘Throughout my racing career I was fortunate to have been part of teams that had a great family atmosphere. That was something that was very important to my late dad (Paddy) and it is something that I always value.’

When speaking about his racing, Keohane emphasises the term ‘us.’

‘Family and friends have always supported me. Back in the single-seater days many West Cork people travelled to support me. It’s a big family, but really it’s not me, it’s all of us, we win and lose together.’

He added, ‘Looking back now I suppose it was a big gamble to go back racing after 23 years. I was thinking, how will it fare out? There was a brief time during the test when I thought, what have I let myself in for, but after a few laps that went quickly out of my mind.’

That test day in Donington Park, a venue where Keohane enjoyed great success, proved much more.

‘I made up my mind there and then to go with Century Motorsport and that was it.’

While there were glitches in the opening rounds, it was evident that Keohane had the pace, something that team boss Nathan Freke was quick to acknowledge. It also helped to forge a strong bond with the team that shares Keohane’s philosophy of doing everything together.

His first podium finish and Master’s category victory that came in Brands Hatch was a memorable occasion.

The world of motorsport has highs and lows, but fine performances in Donington Park didn’t bring the expected or deserved returns. In recent races, a brace of category wins in Croft and a win in Silverstone has Keohane in top form ahead of this weekend.

‘I haven't had much experience of Brands Hatch by comparison to the other circuits. But look, the last few outings have been so positive, we have so much pace. I'll try my hardest.’

There’s a 30-minute qualifying session on Saturday at 3.20pm with Sunday’s races at 12.06pm and 4.20pm.

***

The recent MRF Tyres Cork '20' Rally saw two local crews retire at crucial times during the two-day event that was the final round of the NAPA Auto Parts Irish Tarmac Championship.

For Lyre’s Tim O'Donovan (Toyota Corolla) and his Inchydoney co-driver Pakie McCarthy, it was a case of what could have been.

They had moved into an eight-second lead in Class 11R on the penultimate stage, ahead of long-time leaders Mark Dolphin/Tadhg Delaney (Toyota Starlet).

However, in what O’Donovan described as ‘on the last page of the pacenotes’, they were forced to retire with a broken fuel pipe.

‘We had a great battle with Mark Dolphin,’ he explained.

‘Starting out on Sunday we were 25.4 seconds behind him. The stage (Coolea) was wet, we decided to give it a go and we cut the deficit to 12.6 seconds. We had an overshoot on the next stage (Mullaghanish) but we brought the time gap down to 7.3 seconds.

‘Mark (Dolphin) took time from us on the Butter Road stage to lead by 11.3 seconds. We cut the margin to four seconds on the repeat of Coolea and went eight seconds ahead on Mullaghanish.

‘We were close to the finish and then a fuel pipe broke and that was that. Look, we enjoyed the rally. I hadn’t competed in the Lough Allua stage for 25 years. I pushed hard on Sunday and to be truthful, there was no more in me.’

Another retirement was that of Macroom’s Barry O'Brien (Honda Civic) and his Rossmore co-driver Declan Buttimer, who were forced out prior to the final loop of three stages.

At the time they enjoyed a lead of one minute and 41 seconds in Class 11F and were destined to take a class win on O'Brien’s home event and also secure a class victory within the modified category of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship to complete a fine season.

Unfortunately, and while O'Brien knew he had issues, it wasn’t until the situation was investigated at the Macroom service park (prior to the final three stages) that it was discovered there was a crack in the gearbox casing that brought instant retirement. Fellow locals Simon Duggan/Shane O’Callaghan (Honda Civic) went on to win the class by over seven minutes.