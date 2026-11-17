A 46-YEAR-OLD West Cork man has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for the sexual assault of six boys.

Daniel Connolly, whose address cannot be given by court order, denied eight counts of sexually assaulting the boys on three separate dates in August and September 2023 at a McDonald’s outlet in Cork city.

But the jury convicted him on all counts, seven unanimously and one by a majority verdict. after a five-day trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Helen Boyle sentenced Connolly to four-and-a-half years in jail with the final 12 months suspended after she heard a recap of the case by Sgt Paul Cogan, formerly of the Cork City Protective Services Unit.

Sgt Cogan said gardaí were contacted by Galway psychotherapist, Karen Martin, who had noticed Connolly with the boys at a McDonald’s fast food outlet in Cork city at around 6pm on September 23, 2023.

She told gardaí she felt sick looking at the man with the boys around him and how he was constantly rubbing one boy’s head. She noticed how the man took the boys, who were all aged between eight and 12, to the bathroom where they stayed for several minutes.

Sgt Cogan said gardaí obtained CCTV footage from McDonalds and were able to identify the boys as coming from three different families.

They later spoke to their mothers who confirmed they had first met Connolly with another woman whom they knew and he invited them all to a McDonalds.

One mother told how he used to call to the area where they lived and collect the boys after he bought them a football, told them he was a sports coach and he used to ask them about soccer when he brought them to a McDonalds in the area.

Sgt Cogan said that Connolly, who used to contact the boys on Snapchat, made a round trip of 170kms from his home in West Cork every Saturday for four weeks simply for the purpose of meeting the boys whom he also brought to a park on occasion.

Sgt Cogan confirmed that Connolly had previous convictions from 2005 for the sexual assault and buggery of two boys aged 11 and 12 in 2002 and 2003, a conviction from 2012 for possession of child pornography and a conviction in 2020 of failing to provide a proper address as a sex offender.

He said that after Connolly’s first offence, psychiatrist Dr David Dunne had met and interviewed him and concluded that he suffered from severe personality problems and disordered thinking with a sexual orientation that was fundamentally geared towards young, adolescent boys.

Judge Boyle said she was of the view the offending was at the lower end of the scale in that it involved contact outside the boys’ clothing and did not involve any touch of their genital areas.

However, she said she had to take into account a number of aggravating factors and the most significant of these was the previous convictions for sexual assault and buggery of the two young boys, but the possession of child porn was also a crime against children.

There were no mitigating factors to consider as Connolly did not accept the verdicts of the jury and he had no remorse while there was also no evidence that he had any insight into his offending, said Boyle before she imposed the four-and-a-half year jail term, with one year suspended.