Drugs case sent to Circuit Court

THE case of a man charged with drug offences and money laundering has been sent forward to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Jhavaughan Pitter (23), of Wenworth Place, Naas, Co Kildare, appeared at Bandon District Court on charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

He faces one count of drug possession, three counts of possession with intent to sell and supply and one count of possession of drugs over the value of €13,000 for sale or supply.

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Mr Pitter is also charged with the possession of a mixing agent and the alleged possession of €1,180 in cash which the prosecution claims is the proceeds of crime.

The prosecution said the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) recommended that the case goes forward to be tried at the Circuit Criminal Court on all nine charges, with consent to an assigned plea.

Judge Joanne Carroll gave Mr Pitter an alibi warning and fixed the next court date for November 13 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge granted legal aid to the accused for a solicitor and one counsel, and transferred legal aid from an earlier defence solicitor effective from October 19.

His defence solicitor, Mr O’Farrell, said no application for bail would be made.

The court heard that Mr Pitter would be remanded in custody in relation to the West Cork matters until the next court date on November 13 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.