A year of medals success for Castletownbere Rowing Club

FOR Castletownbere, coastal rowing is as much about heritage as it is about the sport.

The earliest records of rowing in the town date to the 1880s, when a Castletownbere crew raced against the Puxleys, the owners of the Allihies Copper Mines, and local landlords.

Over 140 years later, the town is still known for its rowing prowess, which is evident by another hugely successful year for Castletownbere Rowing Club, which in 2026 brought home a haul of medals. Club members, who row in fixed seat yawls and offshore rowing boats, excelled at the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in August, and the Swift Junior Coastal Championships in Bantry in September, securing medals across junior, senior and open categories.

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This included gold for the women’s senior, open classic, open sprint U16 and U14 crews and the men’s open sprint and open classic along with the U14 mixed crews also came home with gold.

Orla Gilsenan said it’s further proof of the 60-strong club’s growing success on the national stage.

“They start with us between 10 to 12 years old, and our oldest rowers would be in their 60s. There is great enthusiasm in our younger rowers,” she said.