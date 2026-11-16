WATCH:The Allshire Family of Rosscarbery Recipes are our Farming Family winners at the West Cork Farming Awards

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Meet the 2026 Farming Family of the Year winners at the West Cork Farming Awards: The Allshire family of Rosscarbery Recipes

Hear just how much this honour means to them,so much so that for the very first time ever, the whole family stepped away from the unit together so everyone could be in the room to celebrate.

From starting from scratch on 17 acres to winning international medals and keeping every single step hands-on, their dedication to quality and teamwork is second to none.