EPA findings into Clonakilty’s wastewater not surprising – Cllr

NEW failures have been detected in Clonakilty’s wastewater treatment according to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA has revealed that Clonakilty is one of 13 towns and cities that failed to meet the minimum treatment standards set out by the European Union in the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

The EPA found new failures and declining effluent quality, which can harm aquatic life and lead to the excessive growth of algae and plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clonakilty was not listed as failing in 2024, but has since been added to the EPA’s list of priority areas.

Cllr Alan Dromey (FF), who is also chair of the Clean Water Clonakilty group, said he wasn’t surprised by the findings, adding: “It’s quite a topic of conversation in Clonakilty, the wastewater issue.”

“There’s huge concern in the town as regards the quality of wastewater provision and treatment, and this report isn’t surprising. Examples whereby people walk by the waterfront at night time when the effluent is being discharged, there’s quite a considerable odour and stink going through the town, which raises concerns about the waste treatment quality and how it’s being handled.”

“More importantly, Clonakilty is growing as a town, growing exponentially, and no doubt that this service is under immense pressure. Therefore, the report finding is very concerning and action is required urgently to address this.”

Countrywide, the report found that 55% of wastewater treatment plants failed to meet the necessary standards, with half of these failures “due to inadequate operation and maintenance”.

The report added that “essential wastewater infrastructure upgrades needed to prevent pollution and protect the environment are not being delivered quickly enough”.

According to the EPA report, improvement works have been carried out in Clonakilty but monitoring is ongoing to assess the effectiveness of the measures.

Elsewhere in West Cork, the EPA is assessing the impact of the infrastructure works to protect freshwater pearl mussels and shellfish in Inchigeelagh.

Clonakilty was not listed in the report as an area discharging raw sewage.

It comes against the backdrop of a decades long campaign from residents in Shannonvale due to reported raw sewage leaks in the area. Cllr Dromey said that is likely due to the scope of the report.

“It was a towns and villages review, is my understanding, and Clonakilty and Shannonvale would be separate in that context.”

Shannonvale residents have been waiting almost three decades to use their local park which has been reportedly deemed out of bounds due to raw sewage.

In 2025, the EPA initiated legal proceedings over alleged breaches of conditions of Uisce Éireann’s waste water licence in Shannonvale.

An EPA report published in September 2024 noted that “ponding of effluent” was observed in the public amenity, which locals call “Uisce Eireann park”.

In October 2025, Uisce Éireann pleaded guilty to two charges of being in breach of regulations.

The utility agency conceded that it had failed to operate the waste water works in accordance with best practice to ensure that discharge did not cause environmental pollution on Sepetmber 20, 2024.

It also pleaded guilty to failing to notify the EPA as soon as practicable after the unauthorised discharge from the holding tank on the same date.

Fines totalling €4,000 were imposed, while agency costs were also agreed.

Cllr Dromey said that through engagement with local representatives and Uisce Éireann, the Clean Water Clonakilty group have managed to see progress.

He understands that a new design to remedy the issue is expected early next year, before going through the necessary planning procedure.

“It can’t come quick enough,” said Cllr Dromey.

Uisce Éireann has been contacted for comment.