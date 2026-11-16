WATCH:Fingal Ferguson of Gubbeen Farmhouse Products our May 2026 Winner at the West Cork Farming Awards

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Meet Fingal Ferguson of Gubbeen Farmhouse Products, our May 2026 Winner at the West Cork Farming Awards.

Hear Fingal share why success isn't about chasing growth, but simply focusing on what they do and doing it as well as they possibly can.

Gubbeen Farmhouse Products has remained a cornerstone of West Cork food production for generations and Fingal reflects on what it means to watching the next generation grow up on the farm.

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The West Cork Farming Awards are brought to you by the Southern Star and the Celtic Ross Hotel ...two businesses passionate about supporting local farming.