Drimoleague schoolchildren raise nearly €700 for LauraLynn Children’s Hospice at Skibbereen market

TWO Drimoleague schoolchildren have raised nearly €700 in support of services for children with palliative care needs and their families by selling homemade goods from their market stall.

The idea was the brainchild of Chelsey and Miyah Kershaw, students in Abbeystrewry National School and temporary business owners in Skibbereen Farmers’ Market.

The pair baked, crocheted, and created all sorts of Halloween treats, only enlisting their parents help to set up the stall.

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The purpose of this entrepreneurial endeavour was not self-enrichment, but instead to raise funds for the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice.

They wanted to support the comfort and care of children who didn’t have the same opportunities and to provide compassion and friendly support to parents whose lives will change forever.

In the lead-up to the big day the whole Kershaw family pitched in, but on Saturday October 17 it was Chelsea and Miyah who led from the front.

Visitors to the farmers’ market that day will have noticed the pair had two starkly different sales tactics.

Chesley adopted a quieter and considerate approach, ready to explain and engage with interested buyers. Meanwhile, Miyah was ready to turn any potential customer upside down and vigorously shake the change from their pockets.

The crowd at the market that day responded well to both approaches, with the pair extending special thanks to other stall holders who donated generously, the market manager for accommodating them and the people of Skibbereen and West Cork who contributed to the fund for the hospice.

Founded by Jane and Brendan McKenna in 2001, the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice aims to honour their children.

Laura, aged 4, who died in 1999 from a congenital heart defect and Lynn, aged 15, who died in 2001 after battling leukaemia.

Donations can be made at lauralynn.ie/donate and contact can be made with the facility at lauralynn.ie or on 01 289 3151.