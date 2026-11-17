A YOUNG dad was warned to get a full driving licence or face a fine for driving unaccompanied while disqualified.

On April 27, Ouafi Walid (32), of Copper Point, Schull, was stopped in his car by gardaí on the R587 at Derreens, Dunmanway.

Clonakilty District Court heard he had 12 active penalty points at the time and was driving while disqualified, with 84 days remaining on the disqualification.

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He was arrested, had his car seized and was taken to Clonakilty Garda station.

The court heard that he had no valid tax, insurance or NCT at the time.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client works in construction and handed in a letter from his employer to the judge.

The insurance had since been reinstated and the disqualification has now lapsed, said Mr Murphy, adding that his client was the father of a two-year-old child living with his partner.

Judge Joanne Carroll noted that he had no previous convictions and that his driving ban was due to an accumulation of points on his licence.

The judge said she would issue a €400 fine if he had his full driving licence on his next court date on March 16 next.

“You cannot drive unaccompanied because you could be disqualified again and if you come before me again, you’re not going to get off with just a fine,” said the judge.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.