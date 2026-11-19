THE weather is getting worse but the GAA action shows no sign of deteriorating after another weekend of excitement in Cork and around the country.

The TG4 cameras captured two games with intensely exciting finishes after Thurles Sarsfields hit an injury-time winner in extra time against Inagh-Kilnamona, before an even more dramatic ending ensued between Salthill-Knocknacarra and perennial All-Ireland contenders, St Brigid’s of Roscommon. The game itself had been decent fare, but not in the realms of a classic by any stretch of the imagination until the thrilling finale.

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Pearse Stadium always ranked as one of my least favourite venues due to the stiff wind that seems to almost permanently blow from one end of the field to the other, a location more suited to wind turbines than a football field in many ways.

This game would follow the lead of countless others at the Galway county venue, with St Brigid’s building a wind-assisted lead in the first half before the Galway champions looked to reel them back in the second half with the advantage now in their favour.

St Brigid’s’ six-point half-time lead was substantially built on the only goal of the game when Conor Hand intercepted Ruairi Lavelle’s short kick-out and finished low to the net. Despite some big goal chances for Salthill, including a miss-of-the-season contender from Brian Carroll after a pass-of-the-season contender from Matthew Thompson, St Brigid’s would hold on to their lead until Robert Finnerty levelled the game up with four minutes to go.

The real excitement would be saved for injury-time as Ben O’Carroll put the Roscommon side back in front from what looked a contentious free. With star forwards Thompson and Finnerty under close guard, wing-back Mark Mannion took matters into his own hands with a Hail Mary effort for a two-pointer from the right wing. Happily for Mannion and Salthill, his connection was sweet and the ball arced between the posts for an unlikely lead score. Yet time was not yet up, and neither was the drama.

St Brigid’s claimed possession from the kick-out and were awarded another free of the soft variety, this time a long way from the Salthill goal. The kick was at least 50 metres from the target and well out to the right, so outstanding goalkeeper Conor Carroll made his way forward. His connection was just as sweet as Mannion’s and looked likely to land over the bar and win the game for his team, before the famous wind blew one last gust to take it on to the post.

The rebound fell to his team-mate Paul McGrath, who looked certain to find the net from close range, only for several Salthill bodies to fling themselves in the way, hoping to save the day. It was goalkeeper Lavelle who was the hero with a famous save. The final whistle was blown immediately to great celebrations from the Galway men, who won 0-14 to 1-10.

It was a tough one to take for St Brigid’s, but overall they were not at their best and didn’t do quite enough and their quest to make a third All-Ireland club final in four years fell short. Salthill will now face Mayo champions Castlebar Mitchells in the final on Sunday week after Castlebar easily saw off Fulham Irish. The final should be another closely-fought affair and is one to look forward to.

In Leinster, Cuala, Portarlington, The Downs and Wolfe Tones marched onwards to the semi-finals. Cuala look to be in ominous form after another relatively comfortable ten-point win over Sarsfields of Kildare. Mullingar outfit The Downs and Meath’s Wolfe Tones had seven and six points to spare respectively in their quarter-final wins, while Laois champions Portarlington prevailed by the minimum against Rathvilly. Cuala will now face Portarlington and Wolfe Tones will take on The Downs in the semi-finals, with both fixed for Saturday, November 28th.

The football action returns to Munster and Ulster this weekend and Cork champions Nemo Rangers are up against Limerick club Fr Caseys on Sunday afternoon in Páirc Uí Rinn at 1.15pm. Forty-five minutes later in Dungarvan, Rathgormack will host Dr Crokes. With football at something of a low ebb in both Limerick and Waterford, I am not expecting any surprises, even if I am well aware of the dangers of looking past teams outside Cork and Kerry. That said, the provincial semi-final stage is second nature to Nemo and Crokes, and I fully expect both to book their places for December 6th.

Up north in the rather less-predictable Ulster equivalent, St Eunan’s of Donegal will meet 2025 winners Scotstown of Monaghan on Saturday evening in Enniskillen. St Eunan’s have a host of Donegal seniors in their ranks, with Shaun Patton between the posts and the O’Donnells spearheading their outfield endeavours along with Ciarán Moore. Scotstown have huge experience in Patton’s counterpart, the outstanding Rory Beggan, a massive asset in the number one jersey. With players like Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron and the Hughes brothers to call on, the Monaghan outfit may just edge this one.

The following day will see another Armagh versus Tyrone blockbuster, when six-time All-Ireland and 11-time Ulster champions Crossmaglen Rangers face newcomers to this stage, Edendork. The Tyrone club does have plenty of its own star power to call on with the likes of Niall Morgan, Con Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry in their ranks, and they won’t be overawed by their more illustrious opponents.

Oisín and Rian O’Neill are the marquee names for the Armagh side, ably supported by the Cumiskeys, Pearse Blessing and Cian McConville. Far from a foregone conclusion here, but the Crossmaglen juggernaut might just be rolling back into another Ulster final after an 11-year absence. Unfortunately for us in this part of the country, Ulster is where it’s at this weekend.

Fourteen teams remain in the hunt for the Andy Merrigan Cup, which will be reduced to ten teams after this weekend. The only guarantee is that there will be plenty more entertainment for all of us to brighten the shorter days and dark evenings.

Here in Cork, the headlines belong mainly to Barryroe after they produced their best football in extra-time of their semi-final with Muskerry winners, Aghinagh. The Carbery side showed strong character to recover after being denied the win in normal time courtesy of a late two-pointer by Liam Twohig of Aghinagh. Twohig did miss a late 45 to win the game, but in extra-time it was all Barryroe.

Barryroe are unusual for a junior team in that three of their forwards have worn the red of Cork, and Ryan and Olan O’Donovan, along with Luke Murphy, accounted for all but one of their 2-15 total. As he so often has been, Ryan was the main man with 1-9, Olan contributed 1-2 and Murphy chipped in with 0-3. For the record, Tomás Ó Buachalla claimed the other score.

With their defence also in mean form of late, Barryroe will have a great chance against Douglas second team on Saturday week in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It will be a great occasion for the club and we will look ahead to that game in more detail next week. Winter football: you can’t beat it for entertainment at this often dreary time of year.