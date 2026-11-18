THE Ford FW range was a giant of the late 70s and early 80s. A huge articulated tractor at home in the prairies of America and Canada. Interestingly though, these tractors found somewhat higher favour in Europe than North America, mainly due to the fact that the Ford’s FW tractors were imitators, having started life in a green colour, rather than white and blue.

Massey Ferguson launched their 1200 series artic tractors by aiming at European market in 1972, and the larger 1500, and 1800 tractors a short time later for the North American market. North America had bought into the idea of high horsepower articulated tractors; with John Deere, IH, Steiger and others, heavily invested in these tractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eager to buy into the market, Ford approached Steiger tractors of Fargo, North Dakota to produce their ‘artics’ under the Ford badge and colours, albeit with a few differences- primarily the use of a Cummins engine, with Steiger employing both Caterpillar and Cummins units on their tractors.

The Ford FW range was released in 1977 consisting of the FW-20,30,40 and 60 with the FW-30 and later FW-60 marketed in Europe. Interestingly this is two years prior to the highly successful Ford TW series which were the first conventional Ford tractors with 4wd as a factory fitted option.

The range topping FW-60 was launched in 1980. Imposing in stature, beastly in appearance, it had the power to match with 335hp pumping out from its 14.7 turbocharged Cummins V8 engine. Technically it was a Steiger Panther III PTA-350 tractor. The tractor had a 5 speed Spicer gearbox, which was doubled to 10 thanks to a red handled splitter lever mounted next to large hand throttle control to the drivers right. Designed to work hard at constant revs, the FWs are fitted with a decelerator pedal, similar to a bulldozer, the FW-60 producing 1051NM of torque at 1800rpm. This figure is comparable to a modern day New Holland T7.270

In 1982, the FW tractors were dropped by Ford, with the FW-60 relaunched in 1984 with a Cummins 14l turbocharged and intercooled straight six engine, optional automatic transmission and revamped styling. These models are easily identified by the white topped bonnet of the tractor. These tractors were short lived as Steiger were in financial difficulty and ultimately purchased by the Tenneco (Case) group with Ford later purchasing the Versatile tractor company

A rare beast in Ireland, an FW-60 was employed on a tillage farm in the Enniscorthy in the early 1990s, while a small number are in the hands of collectors.

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram@flashphotoscork