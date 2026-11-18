Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa is investing €1 million to refresh its seawater therapy pool and thermal area.

Its owners say Inchydoney has a long connection to thalassotherapy, the use of seawater in wellness.

The indoor pool lets guests enjoy that tradition in any weather. And the first phase of the renovation project will renew its surroundings with new lighting, textures and materials inspired by the Atlantic, local maritime heritage and the landscape.

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The pool and thermal area are expected to reopen on December 27 this year.

A second renovation phase planned for next year will expand the outdoor thermal area.

“The Island Spa has always been intrinsically connected to our location and to the Atlantic,” says owner Des O’Dowd. “This investment is about building on that in a meaningful way.”

Guests can also enjoy spa treatments from a team of up to 15 therapists and yoga classes five times a week.

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa was recently named Europe’s Leading Island Resort 2026 at the World Travel Awards.