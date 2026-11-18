NEWLY-APPROVED short-term lettings regulations have been described as “another nail in the coffin of rural tourism”.

The new framework – voted through in the Dáil last week – will restrict granting of planning permissions for short-term lets in towns and cities above a 20,000 population threshold, while smaller population centres will operate under different guidelines.

Peter Warburton, co-owner of Cottages for Couples in Skibbereen and vice-chair of the Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF), said: “The approval of the National Planning Statement only confirms our fears for tourism in rural Ireland.

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“The statement must be viewed in conjunction with the recently published Short-Term Letting and Tourism Bill 2026 – that was published on October 26 – which the Government claim will alleviate the housing crisis.”

From December 31, anyone offering a short-term rental, including Airbnbs, will be required to display a registration number – which can only be obtained if the operator has planning permission.

There is no town or village in West Cork with a population of more than 20,000, but the property owners will still have to apply for planning permission, according to Mr Warburton.

“They are being given a two-year grace period in which to apply for, and secure, the requisite planning permission,” he said.

“The difficulty, however, is that operators must be able to demonstrate that they have been in business for seven years or longer.

“Anyone who owns a holiday home in Baltimore or Schull and uses it during the summer but lets it out on Airbnb for the rest of the year, is going to incur the costs of a planning application with no guarantees that it will be granted.”

Mr Warburton said it is his belief that the government is hoping that people will move their properties into the long-term rental sector thereby depriving families of the use of their holiday homes.

“This legislation is deeply flawed, and the ISCF is calling for the Government to amend the Short-Term Letting and Tourism Bill 2026 to remove the planning requirement,” he said.

“There is no evidence that the bill with the planning requirement will solve the housing crisis, but it will destroy rural tourism”.

Mr Warburton concluded that there is still much work to be done to save rural tourism and he invited all operators of short-term rentals to attend the ISCF Conference, which will take place on Monday, November 23, at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, County Kildare.

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins was equally critical of the new regulations and their implications for rural communities which are dependent on tourism.

He said the policy raises important questions about whether sufficient consideration has been given to the economic and social realities of rural Ireland.

“Has anybody involved in developing this policy actually stopped to consider the consequences for the people and communities who depend on tourism for their livelihoods?,” he asked.

“Rural Ireland cannot simply be treated as an afterthought in national policymaking. Small accommodation providers, family businesses, local employers and communities have invested their time, money and futures in developing tourism. They need clarity, fairness and policies that recognise the realities of the places in which they operate.”

“There is a real danger that a policy designed around housing pressures in larger urban centres will have unintended consequences for communities whose economic circumstances are entirely different.”

He called for a review of the planning framework to consider the availability of visitor accommodation, local employment and the sustainability of rural communities.