SEANIE Cahalane has stepped down as manager of the Castlehaven senior footballers after three seasons in charge.

As a player, he captained the club to two county senior football titles in 2012 and ’13, and repeated the feat in his first year as manager in 2024.

He had been involved as selector under previous manager James McCarthy before stepping into the hot-seat.

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Castlehaven has confirmed Cahalane’s decision to step back.

‘On behalf of the club, I want to announce that Seanie Cahalane has stepped down from his role as Manager of the Castlehaven senior footballers,’ secretary Andy Whelton said.

‘Seanie led the group to a county title in 2024, and the group were unlucky to lose to the eventual county champions in 2025 & 2026 at the quarter-final stage.

‘On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Seanie for his great work and time given to the senior panel as a selector & manager over the last number of years.

‘I would like to wish Seanie the best in his future endeavours and hopefully we will see him back in the club in some capacity in the not-too-distant future.’