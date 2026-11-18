A FORMER monk from California told how he has “landed on his feet” in West Cork as its rugged landscape has inspired his passion for boat building and glass sculpture.

Randy Repass says he often has to pinch himself, as he feels so grateful his wife Janey and he have ended up living on Heir Island which they describe as a “piece of paradise”.

Randy left his native US at the age of 27, with nothing but a plan to get to India, thinking he’d hitchhike once he got across the Atlantic.

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“I was looking for spiritual focus at that time. I thought I’d get to Europe first and take it from there. I flew into Shannon Airport, thinking it would be a stepping stone on my journey and I remember walking out with my back pack into what looked like a field, and wondering how I was going to get to the next town,” he recalls.

He eventually travelled to India, but stayed primarily in a Hare Krishna ashram on Inis Rath Island in Co Fermanagh.

Randy found this time in the ashram to be a real gift to his mental health and an essential part of finding his place in the world.

As it was during the last ten years of the troubles, he experienced “quite the culture shock” with soldiers turning up on their island, or patrolling the Lakeland region by high speed boat.

Having studied sculpture and glass blowing in the US, he set up a glass blowing studio on the mainland, sharing his skills with the Hare Krishna community and also working commercially, primarily in Dublin.

In 2004 he left the Hare Krishna community and returned to the US with the intention of completing his degree. Life took over, he said, “marriage, kids, divorce”.

He returned to Ireland in 2011 after meeting his present wife, Janey. Since arriving on Heir Island five years ago he has been dividing his time between the island and Co Fermanagh, where one of their five children is still attending secondary school.

“I always knew West Cork was a lovely place but I never knew just how lovely until we found this place on Heir Island – we got so lucky,” he said.

“The island has a really vibrant community.

There’s around 20 full-time residents, two more have just joined recently, and new birth added to that population growth, but at any one time there are around 40 people here.” He describes it as a “wonderfully diverse community”. “There’s a lot of creative individuals here, and also local business people and some original islanders who we really enjoy connecting with,” he said.

“There’s a wonderful interlacing of the history of the island that really fills us – 100 years ago there were 350 people living here full-time and now that’s less than 20. That’s fascinating and really gets the imagination going; it’s creative fodder to work with,” he said.

He describes the island as being “secluded in just the right way”. “It feels remote, but you feel nourished by the environment and you can tap into the great community and the creative culture throughout all of West Cork.” The island, he said, nourishes his artistic appetite, but also his love of boating.

“I come from a boating family so the culture of boating in West Cork absolutely suits me. I rebuilt a 1964 BIM trawler, a 50 footer that was built in Dingle. Right now I’m in the process of refitting a Polynesian Wharram catamaran that I brought here from Wales to Hegarty’s yard, for our own use.

“I love that I can go up the river to work on the catamaran, and find it really amusing that I can take the boat further up the Ilen to Skibbereen, hop on my bike, ride through town to go to a shop, grab a takeaway and head home again. “It’s fascinating, but of course it was once how all islanders would once have done their business,” he said.

Being able to go to Baltimore, in his punt built by John Hegarty for an evening out, go to Schull or to Ballydehob is a novelty that never gets old for him.

Randy, who works mainly in blown, cast, engraved and sculpted glass, as well as wood, steel and multimedia, was recently chosen to be part of a major exhibition on Irish contemporary glass in Kilkenny.

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) exhibition was in partnership with the Glass Society of Ireland (GSoI). Called ‘Of Sand &Ash,’ it showcased the relevance of glass making in contemporary Ireland. Randy thinks it’s regrettable that that the crystal industry was left to die out.

“When I was growing up in the states, Waterford crystal was regarded as being something really precious,” he said, “now all those skilled workers are out of a job and the crystal industry no longer exists. “Much like so many Irish factory crafts.

Thankfully, due to a large support by organisations like DCCI, a lot of support is going into efforts to keep some of it alive, including a soon to open ceramic school outside Kilkenny next year,” he explained.

Right now Randy is working on various pieces and is having more of those pinch me moments on what he calls his “inspirational island paradise.”