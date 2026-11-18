ON THIS week’s podcast, we look back at a big weekend of GAA action as Barryroe, St Oliver Plunkett’s, Castlehaven and Beara recorded big wins.

Barryroe progressed to their first ever county junior A football final following a 2-15 to 0-11 extra time win over Aghinagh.

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Ryan O’Donovan and Olan O’Donovan scored the important to book their place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, November 28th against Douglas.

There was disappointment for Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas though as they lost their county junior A hurling semi-final 1-12 to 1-10 against Donoughmore.

St Oliver Plunkett’s progressed to the county junior B hurling final after a 2-13 to 0-12 victory over St Finbarr’s. The Ahiohill club face Newtownshandrum’s seconds in the decider.

Castlehaven and Beara are on a collision course in the county U21 A football semi-final following their quarter-final wins.

The Haven saw off Glenville 2-14 to 1-6 while Beara produced a big shock in beating Carrigaline away 0-13 to 1-7.

St Colum’s and Kilbrittain also went through to their county U21 semi-finals.

Also on the show, we caught up with Clonakilty RFC Chairman Neville Burton after their All-Ireland Junior Cup quarter-final defeat to Dromore.

Difficult defeat to take but a lot of positives to build on for Clon.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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